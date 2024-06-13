John Krasinski Names The Office Characters He'd Let Babysit His Daughters

John Krasinski on Working with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper and More on IF (Extended)

If he needs a babysitter, John Krasinski definitely isn't calling any Dunder Mifflin employees.

In a recent interview with People, Krasinski was asked which character from The Office he'd let look after his two daughters, Violet, 7, and Hazel, 10. And it doesn't sound like Michael Scott would stand a chance.

"Oh, my God, definitely not Steve. That would be the only one," said Krasinski, referring to Steve Carell's character, Michael Scott. "I mean, Steve in real life, maybe, but not Michael."

"I guess the person that I would choose to be my babysitter... It's gotta be Angela, because that baby will be safe," he continued, shouting out Angela Kinsey, who was played by Angela Martin on the hit NBC series.

"That child will stay safe," he joked of putting a child under the uptight Office character's care. "It may be in a crate, but it will be safe the whole time."

On The Office, Krasinski's character Jim Halpert and his wife Pam (Jenna Fischer) did have one character watch their daughter, Cece: Erin Hannon (Ellie Kemper), during Season 7, Episode 3, "Andy's Play." That didn't work out so well, as Erin winds up showing up to Andy's play with little Cece in tow and they worry they'll never find a good sitter. We'll go ahead and strike Erin from Krasinski's list, too.

Pam Beesly Halpert (Jenna Fischer) and Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) appear during a scene from The Office, Season 9 Episode 21. Photo: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The Office's John Krasinski and Emily Blunt share two daughters

Krasinski has been married to Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt since 2010. The superstar power couple have two daughters together, Hazel who was born in 2014, followed by Violet in 2016.

As Blunt told TODAY's Willie Geist back in January 2024, her kids have never really been impressed by Hollywood, except for when it came to Ryan Gosling, whom she co-starred with in The Fall Guy.

"They’re so happy. They have never had any interest in anyone I’ve worked with ever. They know a lot of people I’ve worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan’s it for them," she told Geist.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Hazel and Violet loved Barbie, so they had a lot of questions for Blunt about Gosling, as she explained to Geist.

"They were, like, 'What does he look like when he has normal hair?...And so I had to be, like, 'This is what he normally looks like.' It’s so funny," she added.

Since Krasinski doesn't trust any of The Office characters to babysit, maybe Blunt knows someone — perhaps Mary Poppins?