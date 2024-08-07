John Cena Channels Johnny Lawrence in SNL's "Karate Teen"

The parody ends a little differently than the original 1984 hit, The Karate Kid.

John Cena brought some Cobra Kai-style comedy to "The Karate Teen" when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

"The Karate Teen," a parody of 1984's The Karate Kid starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Pat Morita, stars Season 49 cast member Mikey Day as the titular character named Jeffy Le'Hart. He's competing against Sammy Knox, aka the "human freight train," (December 10, 2016 Host Cena) in the San Fernando Valley Karate Championships.

John Cena sends "Karate Teen" Mikey Day through a wall

At the top of the pretaped sketch, Jeffy is knocked to the ground after taking punches from Sammy, who yells, "I got dork on the floor!"

From the mat, Jeffy looks to his Mr. Miyagi-esque teacher, Mr. Johnson (Kenan Thompson). His mentor pulls a penny from his pocket, which reminds Jeffy of their training days together.

In the flashback, Mr. Johnson takes a handful of coins out of his pocket for a lesson in how to be a martial arts master. He tells Jeffy to "catch only the penny" from the pile — but Jeffy must do it blindfolded.

"Listen to the wind," instructs Mr. Johnson. When the teen magically manages to catch only the penny, Mr. Johnson tells him, "I think you're ready."

Snapping back to reality on the mat, Jeffy stands back up to face Sammy. Pulling his headband over his eyes, Jeffy successfully blocks Sammy's punches by "listening to the wind."

Then, Jeffy raises his knee to perform a crane kick — the move that Ralph Macchio's character Daniel famously won the championship with in the original Karate Kid movie.

But things don't work out that way for Jeffy.

What happens next isn't exactly The Karate Kid's triumphant ending. But despite all odds, Jeffy crawls back to the championship floor to confront Sammy one last time.

"You got a death wish, dork?" he asks Jeffy, who stands and says, "What you don't know about a warrior is when a warrior gets knocked down he..."

Before he can finish his sentence Sammy wallops him once again, sending him through a wall to slam into a car.

Does Jeffy end up winning the championship? We won't spoil the ending, but as Tommy (Rob Garrison) says in the original Karate Kid: "Get him a body bag!"

