Joe Walsh Made a Hilariously Savage Dig at Niall Horan on The Voice

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Voice Season 28 Mega Mentor Joe Walsh was hilariously honest during rehearsals for the Knockout round of the competition, offering Artist Kirbi a nice compliment...by taking a sideways (good-natured) jab at her Coach, Niall Horan.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Embracing the young singer as she entered the room, Walsh commented, "You smell better than him!" Flustered, Kirbi replied, "Really? Y’all both smell really good." And Horan didn't take the diss lightly, calling out his pal, "Hey! Joe! I’ve been told I smelled lovely!"

As a matter of fact, there's evidence to back this claim up. In 2022, Horan himself stitched a TikTok video that showed, among other things, his Battle Advisor and close friend Lewis Capaldi telling him, "You smell terrific. You're the best-smelling man I've ever sniffed in my life." Then, a fan cites multiple tabloids reporting on how nice Horan smells and what cologne he reportedly wears. Finally, Horan reveals that while he used to use a Hugo Boss fragrance, he has switched to Le Labo's Santal 33. Watch the video here, in case you'd like to smell like Horan, too.

RELATED: Niall Horan Was Told He Looked Like This Female Celeb When He Was Blonde

Niall Horan isn't afraid to clap back at a playful quip

Niall Horan on The Voice "The Playoffs Part 2" Episode 2418. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Horan's clap-back days go all the way back to his stint on The X Factor, where he started his career as a teenage contestant. In 2010, the Irishman brought his talent, and his sass, to his audition for future America's Got Talent Judge Simon Cowell, who told him afterward, "I think you're unprepared. I think you came with the wrong song. You're not as good as you thought you were, but I still like you. With work, you'd be quite good, but you came in, Niall, unprepared. And you thought you were gonna walk this, and it's harder than you think."

Watch Niall Horan's full X Factor Audition here.

"I didn't think I was gonna walk it," Horan replied. "I'm confident, not cocky."

RELATED: Niall Horan Dyeing His Hair Lilac Purple Was Easily His Boldest Hair Move Ever

"Niall, you're talking to me," Cowell insisted, but Horan didn't back down, joking, "Alright Simon, I love you too." Whether it was his talent or his charm, Horan made it through to the next round and ultimately into One Direction, where his singing career took off. And through it all, Horan retained his humor, humility, and yes, his excellent scent.