How Classic Comedians Inspired Twisted Metal's Killer Clown Sweet Tooth (EXCLUSIVE)

When you can't speak and no one can see your face, you have to get creative.

The homicidal flame-headed clown Sweet Tooth appears as a minor villain in the first season of Twisted Metal. He puts on a show for John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), before leaving Vegas to find his audience on the road. Most of the rest of Season 1 focuses on John’s mission to reach New Chicago and Quiet’s secret vendetta against Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church).

In the show’s second season, Sweet Tooth gets to stretch his legs. When he gets mistaken for another killer called Big Baby, he ends up on a mission to cement his legacy as the most fearsome killer on the road. Calypso’s tournament gives him the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Of course, creating Sweet Tooth is a unique challenge. The character’s voice is provided by comedian Will Arnett while his physical presence comes courtesy of Joe Seanoa. While other performers have the benefit of their voices and facial expressions, Seanoa plays Sweet Tooth silently, from behind a horrifying clown mask.

“I take a lot from, you know, Chaplin and the Marx Brothers and stuff like that,” Seanoa told NBC Insider. “Just trying to take every bit of dialogue and give it some life and some animation and have some fun with it.

How Joe Seanoa Crafted Sweet Tooth’s Physical Presence for Twisted Metal

Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) appears in a scene from Twisted Metal, Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Skip Bolen/Peacock

Alongside studying the silent greats of yesteryear, Seanoa leans into his own experience as a performer and professional wrestler. Seanoa grew up in Orange County, California where he performed for his parents’ dance troupe, Tiare Productions. He even performed at the opening ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Seanoa started wrestling in the late ‘90s, on the recommendation of a martial arts instructor. By 2000, he was working with Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW), which was a developmental affiliate of the WWF. A year later, he made his first appearance in Japan as part of an arrangement between UPW and Shinya Hashimoto's Pro Wrestling Zero-One.

In 2002, Seanoa joined Ring of Honor (ROH). It was supposed to be for a single match, but he was so immediately beloved it turned into a fulltime gig. Eventually, Seanoa rose to ROH World Champion, a title he held for nearly 2 years. In 2015 Seanoa signed on with WWE and joined the main roster two years later.

"For me, it's tremendously fun. I lean heavily on the pro wrestling background for this. Obviously masked wrestlers, especially those in Mexico,” Seanoa said. “I bring up Jushin Thunder Liger, a Japanese wrestler a lot. He wears a mask that essentially hides every single feature that he has, including on his body. So, you know he's forced to kind of emote on a bit of a different level and really to express whatever he's going through, whatever he's feeling. It's a bit of a more involved process. I take a lot from that.”

Over two decades of professional wrestling Seanoa collected an impressive collection of titles and awards including but not limited to the All Elite Wrestling World Champion, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 2006 Most Popular Wrestler of the Year, ROH World Champion, Total Nonstop Action World Heavyweight Champion, Ultimate Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, and two-time WWE United States Champion.

Seanoa knows more than most how to throw and take a punch, a skill he shares with his character. In fact, in season 2 Sweet Tooth courts pain like it’s his best friend.

"We do know that Sweet Tooth is very enamored to pain. It's not really that huge of a deal to him. But also, and I think this is spoken to in this season, there is definitely more of a mystical element to the entire season, and you know, we leave that kind of mystical question in the head of the viewer,” Seanoa said.

Stu (Mike Mitchell) and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: PEACOCK

Outside the ring, Seanoa has given his voice to animated characters in cartoons and video games. You might have heard him as Beast in Telltale Games’ Game of Thrones, Predaking in four episodes of Transformers: Power of the Primes, Juggernaut in Dota Underlords, and King Shark in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. And, of course, he appears as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal.

See what happens with Sweet Tooth and the rest of the gang as Calypso’s tournament races toward the finish line next week. Catch the Season 2 finale of Twisted Metal August 28, on Peacock.