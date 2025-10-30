Joe Miñoso Had a Completely Different Look in Chicago Fire Season 1 (PIC)

Joe Miñoso's Cruz is one of the most beloved characters on Chicago Fire. He's been part of Firehouse 51 since the show's inception, and we've watched him go through so much over the years. From the Flaco Rodriguez storyline to his silly hijinks around the firehouse, we've seen the full spectrum of Cruz's emotions on the show. In many ways, he's become a central beating heart in the Chicago Fire universe.

Because he's mostly in uniform, Cruz tends to look the same in every episode of the series. He's rocking official Firehouse 51 apparel, along with his signature mustache. As for his hair, Cruz has maintained a bald look for the majority of Chicago Fire, but in Season 1, he looked different. See a photo, below:

Joe Miñoso's hair in Chicago Fire Season 1

The cast appears on Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 5 "Hanging On", Photo: Jean Whiteside/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Yes, at the start of Chicago Fire, our beloved Cruz had a little bit of hair on his head. As the season progressed, though, he shaved it off and decided to go bald. Thankfully, the mustache remains in full force.

So, what hopes does Miñoso have for Cruz on Chicago Fire? In January 2025 he told Screen Rant, "It's a hard question to answer 13 years into a show. I feel like I often tell people I think I have the best role in the One Chicago universe. I get to do the comedy stuff, I get to do the action, I get to do the drama. I've been able to do so much on this show, and the character has evolved and grown in so many ways, both hopeful and unexpected. At this point, I just want his security."

He added, "I want him to be safe, and I want him to feel like he's been a successful father. At this point, what else could you want for a life? It's been such a full experience as an actor that it's hard for me to want. I want to continue to work, so whatever that means in whatever fashion. If he becomes a chief, great. If he doesn't, great. I love being on the show. I love working with these people, and I hope to be here as long as I can."

