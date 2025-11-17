Why Jocelyn Hudon Calls Working on Chicago Fire "A Unicorn Job"

The star recently appeared on the One Chicago Podcast to tell all.

There's nothing like being part of the One Chicago family, just ask the cast themselves.

During a November 13 episode of the official One Chicago Podcast, hosted by longtime Chicago P.D. producer Brian Luce, Chicago Fire stars Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon spoke extensively about what it's like working on the show. If you've ever marveled at the chemistry between the stars of your favorite One Chicago shows and wondered why there's so much energy amongst the cast, it's because for many actors, being a part of something like Chicago Fire is a bucket-list item for their careers.

"I think we all realize how lucky we are," Luce said.

"This is just such a dream to have gotten this job," Hudon responded. "I call it my unicorn job."

To be part of a series with such staying power — Chicago Fire is in the middle of its 14th season, making it the longest-running show in the One Chicago franchise — would give any actor a sense of belonging.

"There's only going to be one of these, and I'm just going to stay here as long as they'll allow me to be here, because you know how lucky you are," Hudon continued. "Like, all of us."

Hudon debuted as paramedic Lizzie Novak in Season 12 as a recurring guest star, and confessed that she had always hoped that her temporary role would turn into something permanent. (Spoiler: the 30-year-old was promoted to series regular in Season 13.)

At one point in the interview, Hudon admitted that nerves almost got the best of her early in her Chicago Fire run.

"I was a recurring guest star, hoping they would like me enough to keep me on the show," Hudon explained. "So every scene, I was like, 'Do not mess up!' So I was basically pooping myself for all of Season 12."

Hudson expressed that it was intimidating to join a cast that already had so much history and chemistry together.

"I think joining the show, you know there's 12 seasons already, and you know these people have been here for so long — they're all friends, and you're like, 'Holy crap,'" she continued. "I have to come in here and just try to contribute something to this group of people who are all at the top of their game, they've been here for so long, they all know what they're doing… I just basically tried not to mess up the whole time."

When does Chicago Fire return from its 2025 hiatus?

