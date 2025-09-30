JoAnna García Swisher Is Reuniting with Reba McEntire on Happy's Place Season 2

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The actress will share the sitcom stage once again with her former TV family.

A long-awaited Reba reunion is officially happening. JoAnna García Swisher will share the screen once again with her former TV mom, Reba McEntire, when she guest stars in an upcoming episode of Happy's Place this fall on NBC.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

From 2001 to 2007, Swisher, McEntire, and Melissa Peterman all starred on Reba as the blended Hart family. Swisher played Cheyenne, McEntire's sitcom daughter who becomes pregnant at 17 and marries her high school boyfriend, Van Montgomery, played by Steve Howey. Peterman starred as Barbra Jean, a dental hygienist who has an affair with Brock Hart, the husband of McEntire's character played by Christopher Rich, and also becomes pregnant, all while McEntire starred as the sitcom's matriarch and fiery single mom.

RELATED: JoAnna García Swisher Had Reba McEntire & Melissa Peterman as Wedding Bridesmaids

And now the ladies of the Hart family are back together in totally different roles. Get all the details on Swisher's upcoming guest role on Happy's Place Season 2.

JoAnna García Swisher is reuniting with Reba McEntire on Happy's Place

JoAnna Garcia Swisher attends an event with Big Brother Big Sisters of America on October 10, 2023 in New York City; Reba McEntire attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/McCormick; John Shearer/Getty Images/ACM

Swisher joins an already star-studded list of Happy's Place Season 2 guest stars, which also includes Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, and Cheri Oteri. When the Sweet Magnolias actress reunites with her former Reba co-stars, she'll play a woman named Kenzie, who's sure to fluster Bobbie (McEntire).

Swisher's character is described as "a local Knoxville influencer who has been hired to represent Happy’s Place for their upcoming social media marketing campaign and all of it is much to Bobbie’s chagrin."

RELATED: The Sweet Way Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Are "So Adorably Cute" on the Happy’s Place Set

At the beginning of Happy's Place Season 1, Bobbie's father passes away, leaving her to inherit his tavern and learn a long-kept secret that he had another, much younger daughter named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo). Together, the two half-sisters overcome obstacles to co-own the bar and embrace their new family.

In addition to Reba, Swisher has charmed audiences as Maddie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias since the series premiered in 2020. The Florida native's acting credits also include The Mindy Project, Christmas with the Campbells, As Luck Would Have It, Once Upon a Time, among many others.

JoAnna García Swisher marks another Reba reunion on Happy's Place

Joanna Garcia, Reba McEntire, and Melissa Peterman attend the Supercross premiere in Los Angeles, California on August 15, 2005. Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Beyond McEntire and Peterman sharing the sitcom stage once again on Happy's Place, the NBC comedy also previously featured Howey and Rich as guest stars.

Howey first appeared in Season 1, Episode 7 (“Ho-Ho-Howey”) as Danny, a wealthy business owner who becomes friends with Gabby (Peterman) and may even return in a future episode, according to Happy’s Place creator Kevin Abbott. "We’re hoping that Steve’s character can come back," Abbott revealed to TV Line.

Rich then made his Happy's Place debut in Season 1, Episode 15 (“Sisters Ink”) as Maverick, a local tattoo artist who can only use his right hand to do his job after suffering a stroke. Rich himself experienced a stroke in 2018 and shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that McEntire encouraged him to return to acting. "I mean, I've basically taken the last decade off," he shared. "And if anybody was going to drag me out of the dark corner of the closet, it would be the redhead."

RELATED: Melissa Peterman Is "Savoring" Working with Reba McEntire on Happy's Place Season 2

Now, Swisher will mark the third heartwarming Reba reunion on Happy's Place Season 2. The actress shared in an interview with Parade that she would jump on the opportunity to work alongside McEntire and Peterman again. "If they were to ask me to do it, I would 100 percent be there," she said, adding "I would move mountains to do it."

How to watch Happy's Place Season 2

Gabby (Melissa Peterman) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Happy's Place Season 2 premieres on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.