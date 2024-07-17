Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Are Simone Biles Superfans

Fran Lebowitz Breaks Down Why Having Children Is Bad for the Environment

Gymnast Simone Biles first captured the hearts of Olympics viewers when she made her debut on Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Since then, she's been an inspiration for everyone who loves the sport — including girls and young women who watch her on TV — which is something Jimmy Fallon knows all about. As he revealed to Biles, his daughters are her superfans.

When Biles made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2021, Fallon declared that the four-time gold medalist is a "great role model for humans, for everybody." That includes his daughters Winnie Rose, 10, and Frances Cole, 9.

"I have two little girls, and they love you," Fallon told Biles. "And you are in so many books that they're reading about, so they're flipping out that you're on the show!"

Simone Biles' advice on sticking with it

"Do you have any words for — not my girls. I'll ask you for that later. 'Can you leave a message? I'm just going to call them right now,'" joked Fallon, pretending to reach inside his jacket for his phone. "What is your message to young women out there?"

"I would definitely say, it doesn't matter where you start. It's where you are going, and how you pick yourself back up from those falls," Biles said. "Just dream big — and then dream bigger after that, because you never know where your dream will take you."

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Sounds like advice all of us could listen to, whether you're competing on the Olympics world stage or not.

Is Simone Biles competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Yes, Simone Biles is competing in this year's Paris Olympics.

Biles' return comes after she chose to withdraw from the Tokyo Games 2020. The new two-part sports documentary, Simone Biles Rising, tells the story of the celebrated gymnast as she “balances her personal life, mental health journey, and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics," according to the doc description.

"Walking away from the Olympic Games was a win in itself. I know a lot of people thought I failed because they expected me to go out with five or six medals, but walking out of it was my biggest win," Biles told Brené Brown in 2022. "I had to put myself into consideration for one of the first times throughout my career. Most of the time, I've always put myself on the back burner, because I've always cared and thought about everybody else before myself."

"I was like, 'You know what? I have to do what's best for me, what's safe, and what's healthy for me.'"

Simone Biles performs her beam routine during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

