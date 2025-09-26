Before On Brand and The Tonight Show, Young Jimmy Fallon Was a Calvin Klein Model

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The On Brand star has looked back on his Saturday Night Live-era photoshoot several times over the years.

This fall, Jimmy Fallon assumes a new role: CEO of a marketing agency. As star of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show Host brings his experience in endorsement deals and developing product lines to the table — and as it happens, he's got ad experience behind and in front of the camera. Did you know that once upon a time, Fallon's repertoire included modeling? Yes, in his early days as the young guy on Saturday Night Live, Fallon was tapped for a Calvin Klein shoot.

Shortly after Fallon stepped into the national spotlight in 1998 as a Featured Player on SNL, he was tapped by Calvin Klein for a series of print ads in which he sat in the foreground of a large explosion, seemingly unaffected and looking sharp. While some of the brand's most famous images show models (or celebrities, such as Bad Bunny) half-dressed, Fallon was fully clothed in CK, rocking a shirt and tie in one image and a sweater in another.

Jimmy Fallon shared throwback photos of his Calvin Klein campaign

Check out Jimmy Fallon's Calvin Klein photos in an Instagram throwback post from the On Brand star here, in which he joked, "This was a great year for Calvin Klein."

Reflecting on his campaign in a 2020 interview with longtime pal Drew Barrymore, Fallon mused about Model Jimmy's inner monologue, riffing, "This guy shows up at a party, he’s like, 'no problem. I’m just looking at a beautiful sunset...' No. Explosion!"

In another conversation with a much more recent face of the brand, Jeremy Allen White, Fallon joked about his own ad again: "I said 'hey, do you want me to wear Calvin Klein underwear?' They said, 'we don’t care. It doesn’t matter if you’re wearing underwear. We’re never gonna see.'”

Jimmy Fallon circa October 5, 1999. Photo: Susan Watts/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon embraced his model moment

There's "movie star" handsome, and then there's "comedian" handsome. Fallon was happy to fall somewhere in the middle, telling Paper magazine in 2001, "As a comedian, you don't really think that you're good-looking, so when someone asks you if you'd like to model Calvin Klein, you're like, 'Oh my God, yes — yes, I want the billboard to be right over the Improv.' I wanted people walking in to be like, 'When is it all going to end for that guy? He is the luckiest man on earth.'"

His ads weren't just printed in magazines but also distributed on postcards, per the Daily Mail. Fallon told Paper, "when it was all done, no one made fun of me or anything" for doing the shoot. He got to enjoy his time as a model, then go back to making people laugh.

Jimmy Fallon during the Super Bowl XXXVI Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Host Super Bowl Fundraiser at Planet Hollywood Times Square at Planet Hollywood Times Square on February 3, 2002. Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Watch On Brand with Jimmy Fallon starting September 30

Fallon will bring all of his skill sets to his new gig, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, premiering on NBC on Tuesday, September 30, at 10/9c after The Voice premiere. In addition to its Tuesday timeslot, a second new episode airs on Friday nights at 8/7c.

The eight-episode competition reality series follows ten ambitious contestants vying to win real marketing campaigns with national brands like Dunkin and Southwest Airlines, as well as a grand cash prize. Fallon is host and CEO of the show's "marketing agency," while executive and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Bozoma Saint John is Chief Marketing Officer.

