Jennifer Lopez Cursed Over Jimmy Fallon's Latest Tonight Show Game: "Crazy S--t!"

The Kiss of the Spiderwoman star showed off her stellar lip-reading skills on The Tonight Show.

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She knows that as soon as Jimmy Fallon says they're playing a game, she's going to have to do something totally silly, and her Tuesday, October 7 appearance was no exception — despite her protests.

"Always these games you make me play," she told him as the "Whisper Challenge" intro played. "You always make me do some crazy s--t."

"It's because you're good at them!" Fallon told her. "You're fun to play games with."

She immediately proved him correct, of course.

In "Singing Whisper Challenge," Lopez and Fallon took turns wearing large noise-cancelling headphones and attempting to guess what song the other person was quietly singing. She got every song immediately, starting with "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story.

"I'm an excellent lip reader!" she shouted.

Fallon was equally good, right up until he had to guess "Respect" by Aretha Franklin. Turns out it's really hard to read lips and spell at the same time.

"That's not fair!" Fallon argued. "A song with spelling in it? That's double hard."

Jennifer Lopez is incredibly competitive when it comes to games

Jennifer Lopez appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 9. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lopez has played many of Fallon's games over the years, and she's always been a bit wary.

"What do you have me doing today?" she asked before they played a series of wedding-themed challenges in honor of the 2022 movie Marry Me. "I'm sure I'm not dressed appropriately." (Given that she was wearing a nice dress and had to tear a cake apart with her hands, she probably wasn't.)

"I hate this already," she said before a 2018 game called "Can You Feel It?" To be fair, that game involved touching unknown things without seeing them first, and that would have anyone asking, "Can we be done?" before things got any weirder than a toaster filled with sponges.

She was totally down for a 2015 game of "Catchphrase", and she's always ready to dance.

"You put me in these things and you know how competitive I am," she said before a 2017 Dance Battle that also had her cursing. "So I start acting crazy."

You never know how strange, messy, or absolutely hilarious a game with Fallon might get. And however nervous Lopez might always be, she gives it her all in the end.