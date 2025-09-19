Jimmy Fallon Addresses Jimmy Kimmel's On-Air Suspension: "I Hope He..."

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Tonight Show Host touched on his colleague and former podcast co-host's suspension during his September 18 monologue, calling him a "decent, funny, and loving guy."

In the wake of ABC's move to indefinitely postpone his colleague Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, Jimmy Fallon addressed the controversy during his September 18 Tonight Show monologue.

"Well, guys, the big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking, 'WTF?'," Fallon said, moments into his show opening.

Per NBC News, the move came after Brendan Carr, who assumed the role of Chairman of the Federal Communications Commition (FCC) in 2025, suggested that ABC's broadcast license was at risk over Kimmel's statements about the alleged killer of political commentator Charlie Kirk. Nexstar Media Group, the largest local broadcasting company in the U.S. with many ABC affiliate stations, did not want to jeopardize the FCC approval they needed to merge with competitor Tegna, the outlet reported.

Fallon's monologue comment earned applause from the Tonight Show audience, as he continued.

"What's going on? This morning, I woke up to 100 text messages from my dad saying, 'I'm sorry they canceled your show'," he joked. "I go, 'That's not me. That's Jimmy Kimmel.'" Fallon and Kimmel poked fun at the common mix-up when Kimmel competed on Season 2 of Password in 2024.

Jimmy Fallon showed support for "decent" Jimmy Kimmel: "I hope he comes back"

Fallon continued of ABC's decision to pull the show off the air, "But to be honest with you all, I don't know what's going on, and no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he's a decent, funny, and loving guy, and I hope he comes back." In 2023, Fallon and Kimmel co-hosted the Strike Force Five podcast with Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver, raising money to cover their writers' salaries during the WGA strike.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon appear on Password Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Critics of Jimmy Kimmel Live's suspension have pointed to similar suspected motives behind Stephen Colbert's Late Show cancellation, which came amid parent network Paramount's own merger concerns with the FCC. Both Kimmel and Colbert have been vocal critics of President Donald Trump, who has deemed FCC Chairman Carr "a warrior for free speech." Carr told CNBC these decisions were motivated by profit, not politics, saying when it comes to deciding which shows face "consequences" such as cancelation, "we're not done yet."

"A lot of people are worried that we won't keep saying what we want to say, or that we'll be censored," Fallon said. "But I'm going to cover the president's trip to the UK just like I normally would. Here we go."

Fallon joked, "Well, guys, President Trump just wrapped up his three-day trip to the UK, and he..." wherein a voiceover chimed in, "...Looked incredibly handsome."

Read a summary of Jimmy Kimmel's on-air comments about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer, and about Trump's on-camera reaction to Kirk's murder, via People. Prior to these comments, Kimmel posted to Instagram on September 10, writing, "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

Watch Fallon's monologue above

Seth Meyers also voiced support for Jimmy Kimmel on Late Night

Fallon and Kimmel's late-night colleague Seth Meyers also spoke up about Kimmel's situation during his September 18 "A Closer Look" segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Trump promised to end government censorship and bring back free speech, and he's doing the opposite," Meyers opined. "And it has experts worried that we're rapidly devolving into a repressive autocracy in the style of Russia or Hungary much faster than anyone could have predicted."

"You saw it with Stephen Colbert. Now you're seeing it with Kimmel. Anybody that's criticizing this administration — they're using the power of government to intimidate companies to fire people. As a country, we have to, in this moment, know that our democracy is on the line, and we've got to push back and ensure that we are doing the right thing and protecting this country, the freedom of speech and our institutions and our government," Meyers continued.

"And may I just say, it is a privilege and an honor to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend, in the same way that it's a privilege and honor to do this show every night," Meyers said. "I wake up every day, and count my blessings that I live in a country that at least purports to value freedom of speech."

"And we're going to keep doing our show the way we've always done it — with enthusiasm and integrity," he finished, in an earnest comment that was only slightly muted by a fart noise as the audience erupted into laughter.