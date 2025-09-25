What Is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon About? The Tonight Show Host Shares What to Expect

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

We're days away from the Tuesday, September 30 premiere of Jimmy Fallon's new reality show, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, and he explained all you need to know about it on The Tonight Show.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Fallon explained that he hosts the show alongside Bozoma Saint John, a current star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who acts as On Brand's Chief Marketing Officer. The show finds the pair teaming up with marketing executives at major brands including Dunkin', Southwest Airlines, Therabody, and Captain Morgan to find the next great ad genius, but you don't have to take our word for it. Read on to see how Fallon described the new show below.

Jimmy Fallon likens On Brand to "Shark Tank meets..."

"It is a business reality competition show," Fallon says. "It's like Shark Tank meets The Apprentice meets Project Runway." Saint John is definitely bringing fashionable looks to each episode as she doles out marketing advice.

Jimmy Fallon, Bozoma Saint John, and Pyper Bleu appear on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1 "Dunkin Donuts". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

On Brand features 10 contestants vying to win

"Ten contestants from all walks of life have the opportunity to pitch a marketing campaign to a giant brand," and "every week, there's a different brand."

The creator of the winning campaign moves on to the next week, while anyone with a losing campaign is in danger of being sent home. You can meet the entire cast here.

Bianca Fernandez and Lauren Karwoski appear on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1 "Dunkin Donuts". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

On Brand airs in a twice-weekly schedule

"It's airing every Tuesday and Friday...Every episode is a brand-new episode. Tuesday's brand-new. Friday's brand-new. We're on right after The Voice [on] Tuesday, and Friday, there's a brand-new show at 8 pm."

For the first three weeks starting September 30, episodes air at 10/9c on Tuesday and 8/7c on Friday. After October 7, episodes will all air on Fridays at 8 pm.

Rajesh Srivastava, Elijah Bennett, Mahiri Takai, Ryan Winn, and Bianca Fernandez appear on On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon premieres September 30 at 10/9c

On Brand is now available to save on channel guides, which is great for Fallon's father.

"So, people — and I'm not talking to you specifically, Dad — you can now, Dad, use your remote control and go to the guide screen and type in On Brand and record it, Dad, so that you have it for next Tuesday and next Friday."

You can also save the show on the Peacock app, as Fallon explains.

"If you have your phone and you got your apps, you want to go to Peacock, right? You type in On Brand. There it is right there. You go to it," he says, demonstrating in the clip above. "And then you add -- What does it say? 'My Stuff.' You press that. Now that's it. You're loaded. It records it, Dad. It records it for you right there."

And just in case you weren't convinced yet, Fallon promised, "It's a super-fun show. It's great. I hope you love it." Watch the trailer for On Brand with Jimmy Fallon below.