Jimmy Fallon Opened Nate Bargatze's MSG Shows and His Video Recap Is Giving Us FOMO

Remember when Nate Bargatze invited Jimmy Fallon to open for him at Madison Square Garden?

Bargatze played three sold-out shows on September 26 and 27 with the Tonight Show host as his opening act, and Fallon shared a whirlwind vlog on Instagram about his experience. He even included a clip of his act for those of us who couldn't be there in person, with a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to perform at one of New York City's most famous venues.

"I've known Nate for a long time," Fallon says in the video. "He's come on the show and is so thankful, and now he's selling out Madison Square Garden and he asked me to open for him. So I put together an act."

The two comedians go back more than a decade. Bargatze has performed on The Tonight Show nearly every season since it premiered, and made his NBC late night debut on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2013. Fallon also joined Bargatze on tour in 2018 and revived his stand-up career after many years away, so there was no doubt he could do it again.

"I'm doing straight stand-up, no impressions," he says at the beginning of the video. "I wasn't gonna do any music either, but then I added a song because I think I have an idea that I could do something fun, interactive with the audience."

Fallon explains that he was inspired by the futuristic wristbands at a Coldplay concert, for example, that can be programmed to light up at different times in different sections of the crowd.

"They don't have that here, obviously. It's a comedy show," Fallon continues. "But I was thinking maybe if I can get everyone to take their phones out and put their flashlights on, just the people on the floor, then I could sing to them, 'Yo, I got the great seats, Jimmy Fallon looking at me, spent a whole lot of money, so I could feel like a VIP.'"

Jimmy Fallon performed musical comedy at Madison Square Garden

Each portion of the audience got their own version of the song, from the "great seats" to the "good seats" to the "bad seats" with the view of Fallon's back, to the "nosebleeds."

"Oh, I'm in the nosebleeds," he sang. "My tickets, they were dirt cheap. Surrounded by some real freaks. Might as well be in Jersey."

"At the end, everyone gets out their light and puts it together, and I'm gonna see if you just get the whole garden moving lights around," he explained. "I think that would be an amazing show for everybody, so we could have a lot of fun, and it's silly, but it also feels like it's a Coldplay concert. But you're just watching two comedians."

It sounds like the shows were a smashing success.

"We just played three sold out shows at the Garden," Fallon wrote on Instagram. "The best crowds. I will never forget it."

Aside from Bargatze, Fallon was on the lineup alongside comedian Julian McCullough and Stephen Bargatze, Nate's magician father.