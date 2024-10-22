Jimmy Fallon Weighs in on Donald Trump's McDonald's Visit and Arnold Palmer Comment

Samuel L. Jackson Talks The Piano Lesson, Where He Thinks Mace Windu, Jules and Nick Fury Are Now

"He had a great time at McDonald's, because for 20 minutes, Trump actually ran a successful business," Fallon joked during his Tonight Show monologue.

With less than three weeks left until the 2024 election on November 5, Jimmy Fallon's October 21 Tonight Show monologue focused on the final legs of presidential campaign trail. Particularly, Donald Trump's campaign event at a Pennsylvania McDonalds and his off-color remarks about late golfer Arnold Palmer's anatomy during a rally days before.

After Fallon kicked off his monologue with some exciting local sports news — the New York Liberty won their first WNBA title, while the Yankees are headed to the World Series — he pivoted to the topic of the tight presidential race. Per NBC News, recent polls continue to show Kamala Harris and Trump "deadlocked" with 48 percent each.

"A new poll shows Vice President Harris and former President Trump are in a dead heat," Fallon said. "Although Trump is used to that, 'cause he sleeps in a tanning bed."

Jimmy Fallon on Donald Trump's McDonald's visit, Arnold Palmer comment

Fallon first joked about Trump's October 20 campaign stop at a McDonald's in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where Trump put a McDonald's apron on over his tie and button-up to "work" at the franchise location. As outlets including NBC News reported, the store was closed for the event with pre-screened customers driving up to receive orders from the Republican presidential candidate.

Jimmy Fallon during the monologue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 7 on Wednesday, October 2, 2024; Donald Trump reacts during the Presidential Debate on June 27, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"For months, he accused Harris of lying about working at McDonald's in college, so yesterday Trump worked a 20-minute shift," Fallon joked (neither candidate has provided proof for or against the vice president's claim, and the fast food chain has said that "we and our franchisees don't have records for all positions dating back to the early '80s.").

"He had a great time at McDonald's because for 20 minutes, Trump actually ran a successful business," Fallon continued, in a likely jab against the six bankruptcies the candidate's businesses have faced. Fallon proceeded to showcase his Trump impression in a series of fake drive-through recordings from the event, including two from his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.

Fallon also touched on Trump's rally at Pennsylvania's Arnold Palmer Regional Airport the following day, rolling tape on the moment when, as Fallon put it, "he got sidetracked talking about a certain body part of the legendary golfer."

"Afterwards, you could donate $10 to Trump's campaign by texting the eggplant emoji," Fallon joked. "I think one of his staffers must have said, 'We need to focus on the polls,' and Trump was like, 'Oh, I'll focus on the pole.'"

"Right after, McDonald's was like, 'We're sorry, but you're fired'," Fallon added.

"'It's a family restaurant, you can't say, 'When the Hamburglar would take a shower,'" he continued, slipping into his Trump impression again.

Watch Jimmy Fallon's October 21 Tonight Show monologue above.