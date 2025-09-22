Jimmy Fallon Gives Travis Kelce Advice on Wedding Planning with Taylor Swift: "Don't..."

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Travis Kelce has a lot going on right now. It's football season for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and it's wedding planning season for him and his fiancée, Taylor Swift. He's pretty chill about one of those things.

When Jimmy Fallon visited the September 17 episode of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the Tonight Show and On Brand host checked in with the groom-to-be about how things are going. He also offered a bit of wisdom from a guy who's been married since 2007.

"Are you working on planning the wedding?" Fallon asked. "Is that the next move?"

"Yeah, that's the next step," Kelce confirmed. Then Fallon give him solid four-word advice that's easier said than done for many.

Travis Kelce jokes that planning a wedding with Taylor Swift is "easy" compared to winning a Chiefs game

"Don't stress about it," Fallon advised.

"That one's gonna be easy," Kelce joked. "I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first. Wedding planning's gonna be easy compared to trying to figure out how to catch a g--d---m football."

Fallon then asked if the couple was thinking "DJ or band."

"We're live music kinda people," Kelce said, which made sense to Fallon — not because Swift is one of the most popular musicians in the world, but because he's seen Kelce "perform" an AC/DC hit.

"It was one of the best things I've ever heard," Fallon joked.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kelce did sing "You Shook Me All Night Long" on stage during Kelce Jam, a massive music and sports festival that took place in Kansas City on May 18, 2024, but he might be a tad busy during his own wedding reception to provide the live music.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce helped Jimmy Fallon prepare for post-Sunday Night Football episodes of The Tonight Show

Fallon joined the Kelce brothers to ready himself for his four special Sunday Night Football editions of The Tonight Show. The first of those episodes aired Sunday, September 21 after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Giants 22 to 9, and Fallon told Jason Kelce he he was "so not ready" to talk football.

"Everything I learned about football I know from John Madden," he admitted, referring to the video game that launched in 1988, which both Kelces approved of.

"Nice!" Jason Kelce told him. "That's a good start."

"Dude, that is a great start," Travis Kelce added, validating gamers around the world.

Travis Kelce during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 18 Episode 1 on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Fallon's first Sunday night ep was a success with guests including Matthew McConaughey and Eric Church, and he even got the chance to roast the Chiefs and Giants players with a few Superlatives. He declared Chiefs player Ashton Gillotte the "Labubu-est" and named Travis Kelce "most likely to get an invite to Taylor Swift's wedding."

Don't miss Jimmy Fallon's next Sunday-night Tonight Show episode

The next special edition of The Tonight Show will air Sunday, October 26 after the Green Bay Packers play the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by an November 16 episode following a Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles game. On December 7, a Chiefs game is Fallon's Sunday night lead-in, as they face off against the Houston Texans.