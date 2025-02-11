Jimmy Fallon & Nancy Juvonen’s “Secret” to a Strong Marriage: "You Really Want..."

It certainly doesn't hurt that they both think each other is "cute."

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen’s love story started on the set of Saturday Night Live in the early 2000s. Since then, they’ve built a beautiful life together that includes a long marriage and two adorable daughters.

The couple shared in a March 2020 segment of “Ask the Fallons” for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the very first time they crossed paths was at SNL when Fallon was a cast member and Juvonen was joining that week’s Host, her friend and Flower Films producing partner Drew Barrymore. A few years later, Fallon and Barrymore both starred in the 2005 rom-com Fever Pitch, which Flower Films produced and, as Juvonen put it, they got to “flirt and hang out and get to know each other” for months on set.

They eventually dated, got engaged, tied the knot, and welcomed two children together — daughters Winnie and Frances. “The best thing that came out of [Fever Pitch] is that I married the producer and have two little girls with the producer. That’s my wife,” Fallon shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2024.

So, after nearly two decades together, what makes their marriage so strong and successful? The happy couple shared a few thoughts on love and partnership in a candid self-filmed video that’s full of solid advice.

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen shared what they think is the “secret” to a strong marriage

During a June 2020 installment of “Ask the Fallons,” Fallon and Juvonen answered a fan’s question about how they keep their marriage strong.

For starters, they both think each other is “cute.”

Beyond attraction, Juvonen said she believes what makes a marriage strong is to choose a partner whose values align with your own. “You really want to pick someone who you don’t have to like every single thing the same, but you kind of have to have the same values, in a way,” she said, adding that a good indicator of that is “what makes you both laugh.”

Juvonen said she “wouldn’t compromise” for someone who is the “opposite” on the things that matter a lot to you. “Because it’s just a struggle after a while,” she added.

The film producer advised their listeners that while all the “bad boy” and “crazy” stuff in a relationship can be exciting, it’s not sustainable for a lasting partnership. “All that kind of stuff, it does not pay off in the long term,” she said. “And I know you won’t trust me because I didn’t trust anyone who told me that either, but it’s very true.”

The Tonight Show Host added that he believes “honesty” is a key part of a strong marriage and said he hopes they “start looking like each other,” a phenomenon that happens with some couples.

Finally, Juvonen said she thinks it’s good to “keep your sense of humor” and “keep some independence.” And, perfectly on cue, Fallon said, “I should just walk away” and disappeared from the frame as Juvonen giggled.

