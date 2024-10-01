Jimmy Fallon Reacts to Donald Trump's Call for "One Really Violent Day"

Kate McKinnon on Spending 12 Years on Her Debut Novel and Running a Resort for Geese (Extended)

There's less than six weeks until Election Day on November 5, and Jimmy Fallon's September 30 Tonight Show monologue zeroed in two related stories: The debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance, and Donald Trump's headline-making comments during a speech in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Specifically, Trump's claim during the Erie, Pennsylania, rally that "one really violent day" would lead shoplifting to "end immediately."

"Good news: He stopped talking about Hannibal Lecter," Fallon joked. "Bad news: He suggested we do The Purge instead."

"Trump wants to purge, while his staff wishes he would re-enact A Quiet Place," Fallon added.

The GOP candidate's remarks were in reference to shoplifting in the U.S., and his claim that Harris was responsible for California's Prop 47 law that makes thefts under a certain value a misdemeanor instead of a felony (per CBS News, "this overstates Harris' role in the bill.")

"They're not so stupid, but they have to be taught," Trump said of shoplifters. "If you had one really violent day — like a guy like [PA congressman Mike Kelly], put him in charge," he continued, going on to claim that theft causes a "chain of events, it's so bad. One rough hour — and I mean real rough — the word will get out, and it will end immediately."

Jimmy Fallon teases the vice presidential debate in his monologue

Fallon's monologue also poked fun at some Americans' lack of interest in the October 1 debate between vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.

"Tomorrow, here in New York City, is the first and only VP debate between [Vance] and Tim Walz. Can you feel the lack of excitement?" he said.

"Actually, today, Trump asked Vance if he needed any debate advice and Vance was like, "Absolutely. Do you have Kamala's number?" Fallon cracked. "But Vance is feeling good, and said he doesn't have to prepare 'too much' for the debate. All he has to do is super quickly learn what human interaction is."

Citing a poll that found a quarter of Americans had "never even heard of" first-term Ohio senator Vance or Minnesota governor Walz, Fallon said, "Yeah, a lot of people don't know these candidates, which might explain this debate promo."

Fallon then cut to a fake TV spot for, as the voiceover teased, "the epic showdown between This Guy and Other Guy."

"One believes stuff, while Other believes opposite stuff," the v.o. continued over stock footage. "First grew up in Place, while Second grew up in Elsewhere! Him versus Him Also As Well, fighting for Job."

Watch Jimmy Fallon's September 30 Tonight Show monologue above, and you can catch the vice presidential debate on NBC on October 1 at 9/8c.