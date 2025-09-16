Keegan-Michael Key Repped Detroit in Jimmy Fallon's "Golden" Lip Sync Battle

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jimmy Fallon brought back the Lip Sync Battle for his big trip to Detroit, and recruited a famous Motor City native to compete against.

For The Tonight Show's special episode, which taped on September 14 and aired on September 15, Fallon took the opportunity to revive one of his oldest and most popular games with help from Keegan-Michael Key, who originally hails from the area.

Key's outing was the first Lip Sync Battle in five years, as the most recent segment came in October 2020 when Fallon and Millie Bobby Brown competed from home on Zoom, so this is a welcome return!

Per the format Fallon has traditionally followed in face-offs with stars like Kevin Hart and Tom Cruise, he and Key each chose two songs to perform as a surprise for their competitor. The result was a feat of true showmanship.

Jimmy Fallon lip-synced the KPop Demon Hunters hit "Golden"

Key honored his hometown with two crowd-pleasing Motown classics, honoring the city's musical legacy: The Temptations' "Ain't Too Proud" and "Dancing in the Street" by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. But Fallon went in wildly different directions with his song choices. First, he rolled around on stage for Bjork's version of the jazz song "It's Oh So Quiet," followed by "Golden," the (real) hit song by the (fictional) group Huntr/x from the movie KPop Demon Hunters.

While Bjork had Fallon on the floor, "Golden" had him in the air, jumping and dancing and reminding us all why his Lip Sync Battles were such fun to watch in the first place.

Keegan-Michael Key and host Jimmy Fallon during "Lip Sync Battle" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 159 on Monday, September 15, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon's Detroit episode included a street name game and a Piston player

Key also brought a game for Fallon to play on his visit, and kept the crowd highly entertained as Fallon failed to pronounce a single Detroit street name correctly. The show also featured Pistons player Cade Cunningham, a celebration with Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and a visit to Detroit's Newlab, where Fallon demonstrated his idea for an invention (spoiler alert: It's a human slingshot).

