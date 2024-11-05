Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Donald Trump's Microphone Video and Election Day Stress

Voters' anxiety and the candidates' final campaign trail moments topped the last Tonight Show monologue before Election Day.

In the last Tonight Show monologue before Election Day, Jimmy Fallon led with a topic on many Americans' minds: General anxiety about the election results, regardless of which candidate a given voter is supporting.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"Well guys, if you see someone in the fetal position drenched in sweat, they either just ran the New York City Marathon or they're waiting for tomorrow's election," Fallon joked at the top of his November 4 show. "Yep, it's that super-chill time when the whole country takes on the vibe of a 2:00 a.m. Waffle House parking lot."

"Of course, there's a good chance we won't know the final results tomorrow, which is kind of frustrating," Fallon continued. "It's like sitting through a 24-hour gender reveal party and the couple's like, 'Can you guys come back on Friday? We're just going to do it then. Is that okay? We don't know yet. Give us another four days."

Fallon was referring to the possible delayed returns count, following a race that the final NBC News poll put at a 49-49 deadlock between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

RELATED: Why We May Not Know the Presidential Election Results for Several Days

"Heading into Election Day, polls show that Vice President Harris and former President Trump will go down to the wire in all seven swing states," Fallon said. "Pollsters say that they're tied, but anything can happen...which is code for 'these polls mean absolutely nothing.'"

Jimmy Fallon during the monologue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 7 on Wednesday, October 2, 2024; Donald Trump reacts during the Presidential Debate on June 27, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon weighs in on Donald Trump's microphone video

A viral moment from Trump's November 1 rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that's received over 35 million views on the social media site X was another topic of Fallon's monologue. As described by NBC News, the clip depicted him "making gestures" toward the mic that some have interpreted as obscene, which came after Trump and his crowd complained about his mic and audio issues during his speech.

Supporters at Trump's rally chanted, "Fix the mic!" as the candidate told the crowd he was "seething" over the technical difficulties.

RELATED: Lester Holt Describes What Will Happen on Election Night — and How He's Preparing

After removing the microphone from its stand, Trump complained that holding a microphone was physically tiring, stating that he was “blowing out my left arm, now I’m going to blow out my right arm, and I’m blowing out my d--- throat too," before making the widely-shared bobbing movements at the podium.

"Over the weekend, during a rally in Wisconsin, Trump got a little upset about his microphone being too low," Fallon said. "And, well...just watch," he added, throwing to the footage — and proceeding to make a few wordplay-heavy jokes about Trump's gestures.

Watch Jimmy Fallon's November 4 Tonight Show monologue above.