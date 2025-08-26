Jimmy Fallon's "First Big Gig" Involved His Adam Sandler Impression: "I Won $1,000"

Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

Long before he was hosting The Tonight Show or cracking up audiences as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Fallon's impression skills were already setting him apart.

Known today for his uncanny ability to mimic a pantheon of public figures — from Grammy-winning musicians to beloved celebrities — Fallon revealed in an October 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that one of his earliest comedy gigs came in the form of an impression contest. It was a small stage compared to what he'd later entertain, but it gave him an early taste of the powerhouse comedy career he'd later enjoy. After Clarkson asked Fallon if he remembered his first comedy gig, he revealed his family gave him plenty of training before he ever saw stage lights.

"I used to do jokes around the house," Fallon recalled. "My family, they would give me like 50 cents or a dollar and just be like, 'Go do Rodney Dangerfield or something.' And I'd be like, 'I tell ya, alright, okay. My wife's cooking is so bad. I mean, since when does toast have bones?!'"

Jimmy Fallon crushed a contest with impressions of John Travolta, Adam Sandler, and Jerry Seinfeld

Fallon's skill for capturing voices and mannerisms was impressive even as a teenager, so his mom wanted him to showcase that passion.

"My first big gig, my mom heard about an impression contest on the radio," Fallon told Clarkson. "And she said, 'Jimmy, I know you do all these voices in your bedroom, I can hear you.'"

Despite the mortifying realization that his mother was listening through the walls, a teenage Fallon decided to heed his mother's advice and enroll in the impression contest.

"I was 17, I think I want to say? I was a senior in high school," Fallon continued. "And I went and I did all these voices for a spokesman, for a troll doll someone gave me for graduating. I didn't know what to do with this doll, so I just made it act out of it. So I'd be like, 'Who wants to be a spokesman for the troll doll?' First up, I would do like Adam Sandler."

Fallon then let out a sequence of unintelligible expletives in Sandler's trademark faux fury. Clarkson was instantly tickled by Fallon's off-the-cuff impression, but he wasn't finished.

"Or John Travolta," Fallon added before slipping into a Danny Zuko-esque twang. "I'm like, 'Who does his hair? This thing is like, so crazy. What kind of troll doll is this? It's crazy hair, right?'"

Fallon then recalled impersonating comedic icon Jerry Seinfeld for the contest, perfectly capturing the sitcom star's hallmark incredulousness toward the mundane. "Next up, Seinfeld. 'Oh, who plays with these dolls? The arms and legs don't move! This isn't a doll!'"

All of the practice in his bedroom paid off — Fallon ended up taking home the glory thanks to his pocketed characters, thus launching his comedy career.

"I ended up winning. I won first place," Fallon said. "I won $1,000. And then it got the gigs that my dad would drive me to."

Jimmy Fallon's "back-up plan" was to rock the mailman look

Fallon's parents supported their comedian son's aspirations, but they also embraced practicality. While they trusted Fallon could succeed, they also wanted to make sure he had something to fall back on if his Seinfeld or Sandler's impressions ever let him down.

"They were like, 'Jimmy, this is great, I think you should go to college and think about something else. You know, just have a backup," Fallon recalled. "They made me take the postal exam. I could've worked for the U.S. postal service — easy!"

That's right, Fallon could have been delivering your mail, and he's not the only member of his family living in this alternative universe. During Fallon's 2018 appearance at the New Yorker Festival, he revealed his parents also took the test.

"I did the postal exam because my parents had a lot of confidence in my comedy career," Fallon teased during the chat. "They actually said, 'Look, I think you should have something to fall back on. You should take the postal exam, we're all gonna take it.' My dad was like, 'Maybe I wanna do it.' They're just, I don't know, they're just odd people."

"I go, 'I'll take it, I love mailmen and I think that's a great job,'" Fallon continued. "I always loved my mailman. I love that they can wear shorts as a part of the uniform, the steering wheel’s on the other side. Like they’re breaking all the rules, man."

Like the impression contest, Fallon aced the postal exam and got many job offers. Fate had other plans, of course, as Fallon continues to charm audiences far and wide with his borrowed voices and delightful banter.