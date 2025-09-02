Jimmy Fallon's Golden Summer Photo with His Wife & Daughters Has a Hilarious Caption

The Tonight Show and On Brand Host basked in the end-of-summer sun with wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters.

Summer 2025 may be ending, but we'll always have the memories.

Jimmy Fallon marked the change in seasons with a sweet new family photo that proves the Tonight Show host isn't the only goofball in his household. He and wife Nancy Juvonen are joined by their two daughters Winnie and Frances on a dock with gorgeous summer light on their faces, and not a one of them is posing "normally." Instead, they're throwing their hands in the air or showing off their cool sunglasses in a way that was apparently a bit much for their photographer.

Fallon hilariously captioned the pic, "This is before my sister-in-law said, 'a little less.'" But it's hard to imagine anything being better than the photograph he posted!

Jimmy Fallon, Nancy Juvonen and daughters Winnie and Frances mark the end of summer 2025

While Fallon's human family has stayed mostly offscreen in his Instagram-chronicled adventures this summer, Gary the dog did make a social media appearance on July 27. The Fallon family deck garden has also appeared a couple of times to document his attempts to grow tomatoes.

Jimmy Fallon hosts new episodes of The Tonight Show and new series On Brand this fall

Fallon is in for a busy fall season. The Tonight Show is back from its end-of-summer hiatus with a slate of new guests. On Tuesday, September 2, he'll welcome Jessica Chastain, Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor and The Paper star Sabrina Impacciatore. Steve Buscemi, David Byrne, and Malin Akerman will stop by on Wednesday, September 3. Thursday, September 4 will feature LL COOL J and NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The multi-talented host is also counting down to the September 30 series premiere of his new reality show On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, which chronicles what goes on behind the scenes of creating marketing campaigns. With help from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and marketing whiz Bozoma Saint John, Fallon will start a marketing agency filled with "creative, clever, and competitive go-getters" who will compete to impress major brands.

Bozoma Saint John and Jimmy Fallon appear on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Read the official description of the new series below:

In each episode, the On Brand Agency creatives will work with a major brand in need of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise. They will have unprecedented access to the client's businesses before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon, with only the best ideas moving on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode.

In a final big assignment, one visionary will be named the best in the business, given a cash prize and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape. All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.

The Tonight Show airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. while On Brand will air Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. starting Tuesday, September 30.