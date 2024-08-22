Jimmie Herrod's Perfect Annie Cover Changed Simon's Mind About His Least Favorite Song

As you can imagine, stepping onto the America's Got Talent stage and telling Simon Cowell you're about to sing his least favorite song could put you behind in the competition. But as Jimmie Herrod proved in Season 16, performing so well that you changed Cowell's mind is the quickest way to becoming a Golden Buzzer AGT legend!

In 2021, Herrod took the stage and told the Judges, "When the opportunity presents itself, you run towards it, and I'm just excited to share what I have to offer." But before the 30-year-old could begin his performance, Cowell asked one last pointed question.

"So, if you don't mind me asking, what song are you going to sing?" he asked.

After Herrod responded with "Tomorrow" from Annie, Cowell followed up with a comment that would've been a dagger to most Acts.

"Are you serious?" Cowell said. "Did you know that is my worst song in the world? You should do another song."

Undeterred, Herrod stayed his course and began singing — despite being warned by one of the most influential Judges in AGT history to sing literally anything else.

What happened next was pure magic.

Herrod's voice can be summed up in one word: Angelic.

The singer surprised with one of the most unbelievably moving renditions of "Tomorrow" they'd ever witnessed, and in return, Sofia Vergara surprised the talented vocalist with a Golden Buzzer!

"Wow, wow, wow," Cowell said while shaking his head in disbelief. "It's not my worst song anymore."

This brilliant audition sums up AGT perfectly. As Cowell proved all too well, you can never judge a book by its cover, and even a song you despise can be transformed into something genuinely special as long as you perform it in a way that's never been done before! And as Herrod proved, sometimes taking risks pays off in ways you never thought possible.

