Jim Carrey Sounds Exactly Like Elvis Presley Singing a Devilish Tune on SNL

Season 40's Halloween episode got a little devilish as the Dumb and Dumber To star professed his love for a sweet Southern treat.

When Jim Carrey turned up to host Saturday Night Live in Season 40, he went big and bad for Halloween.

The episode aired on October 25, 2014 — so it only made sense for the Dumb and Dumber To star to dress up as a devilish version of Elvis Presley, or "Helvis," for his musical monologue.

"I personally love Halloween," Carrey said. "Everyone dresses up in crazy outfits and acts insane. It's the one day of the year that I actually blend in!"

He explained that his costume was "a bit of a hybrid."

"Now, we all know that Helvis went to heaven," the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star told the SNL audience. "That's easy enough to prove. But while he was here, he did like to raise a little hell. He also really loved peanut butter and banana sandwiches, but eventually he came to an important realization: Man cannot live on fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches alone. I mean, what about dessert?"

Jim Carrey flexed his Elvis Presley impression in a creative way

Backed by Season 40 cast members Cecily Strong, Taran Killam, Kenan Thompson, and Sasheer Zamata, Carrey's Helvis launched into an elaborate musical number all about pecan pie, eventually joined by a large choir. It'll either have you singing about pecan pie all day, craving it, or both.

Watch Jim Carrey's Season 40 SNL monologue below.

Near the end of Carrey's performance, Season 40 cast member Bobby Moynihan threatens to steal the show as a mischievous little devil minion tasked with bringing Helvis pie. But the singing devil discovers, to his horror, it's actually lemon pie.

"Gotcha!" Moynihan says with a little giggle.

Jim Carrey once auditioned for SNL as "Post-nuclear Elvis"

Carrey has multiple slightly demented Elvis impressions in his wheelhouse, and famously included one in one of his auditions for SNL. He actually auditioned three times, starting with the 1980-1981 season when he was 18 years old. Eddie Murphy, who was around 19 at the time, was hired that season, while Carrey wasn't selected. He tried again in both 1985 and 1986, and there he tried out his Post-nuclear Elvis: a tiny-armed victim of war.

A few days after his 2014 hosting stint, Carrey spoke to Howard Stern about not making it as an SNL cast member.

Jim Carrey appears on Saturday Night Live Season 40 Episode 4 on October 25, 2014. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

"I never make it in the normal ways," Carrey said of his big career breakthroughs. "It's always the side window or the basement window or something like that. It's been true all the way along. I had a psychotic belief system that something magical is going to happen. I don't know how it's going to happen, but if there's no way in, a new way will be created."

Carrey was famously cast on the Fox sketch show In Living Color, and spent four years honing his craft there before using his fame from the show to break into movies. By 1996, when he returned to 30 Rock as an SNL Host, he'd starred in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever, and Ace Ventura 2: When Nature Calls.

Watch Jim Carrey's monologue from Season 40, Episode 4, above and stream every episode of SNL on Peacock anytime.

