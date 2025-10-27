What Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Really Thinks of Asher's "Surprise" Baby Daddy Reveal

In an exclusive interview with NBC Insider, the actress opened up about her initial reaction to Asher's shocking news, and what's to come in Season 11.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is expecting a baby and a lot more emotional battles as Chicago Med Season 11 heats up.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The initial shock of having a little on the way may finally be wearing off, but what happens next for her career and her relationships — including with her baby daddy — is creeping in.

In the season premiere, viewers quickly learned that Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) was the father, a shocking revelation for anyone thinking it could’ve been Asher’s ex-boyfriend Dr. Mitch Ripley’s (Luke Mitchell). And though Hannah and Archer are not romantically, they both start to confront what their future as co-parents could look like.

RELATED: Steven Weber's Honest Thoughts on Archer & Asher's Age Gap on Chicago Med (EXCLUSIVE

Jessy Schram sat down with NBC Insider and shed light about what’s the come as Hannah Asher prepares for the next big step in her life.

Jessy Schram on the shocking reveal of the father of Dr. Asher's child

How and when did you find out about Hannah’s pregnancy? Jessy Schram: I definitely knew before the masses, [laughs] and before a lot of our cast and crew as well. So, I knew going into Season 10 that Hannah would be pregnant towards the end of the season, but I had no idea who they were planning to make the father, so that was something I found out later.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) appear on Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1 "We All Fall Down". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

What was your reaction to Archer being revealed as the father? I think I was just as surprised as everybody. I think Steven and I get very protective about the Hannah-Archer relationship because there is a such a deep love and there is such a great friendship, but the great thing of being protective and having a showrunner that loves to talk things through creatively, [Allen MacDonald] really gave the space to trust that we’re still gonna keep a dynamic of love and respect, and it just doesn’t go off the walls from there… This is an exercise of trust going forward [laughs].

RELATED: Is There a Handsome New Doctor on Chicago Med? All About Theo Rabari

​​What has been your favorite part of this new era of motherhood for Hannah? Oh wow, I think right now we’re just in an age of discovery. The pregnancy part, where she’s at as an OBGYN, who knows all the things that can go right and all the things that can go wrong. I think it’s definitely a time period of while she’s growing this baby inside of her — and yes, she has somebody that she’s going to coparent with — she does still feel alone and she’s learning a lot about herself in the process. And I think pregnancy naturally brings up a lot of things in the women that are pregnant, and Hannah’s going through all of that right now so it’s a lot of introspective and exterior work on her life.

Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appears in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 8. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

What are you most excited for fans to see from Hannah in Season 11? I am most excited for fans to see her in different emotional positions. We've seen her vulnerable, going through her addiction. We've seen her fighting. I feel like we see her fight a lot to fight through stigmas and stereotypes, and she fights a lot for her patients, and I feel like with this pregnancy this year, we get to go a lot more into her internal life, as opposed to what she's doing for others or what she's trying to prove. I think she's proving a lot for herself right now.

Could you see Hannah exploring any romances during this next chapter? I feel like romance will happen no matter what at one time. I do not take romance off the table for her, but I know right now, at least in the beginning of the season, she is not thinking about romance. She's just trying to stay sober, do her job, do it well. Figure out coparenting with someone that she does not have a union with in everyday life and I think when it comes to romances, that is tightly wound up in a box right now... in the corner.

Watch to see how Hannah navigates her pregnancy in Season 11 of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.