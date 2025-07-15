How Jessica Sanchez Got a Golden Buzzer 20 Years After Her First AGT Audition

Talk about a comeback. Two decades ago, America's Got Talent premiered as a talent show open to anyone, and that included young singer Jessica Sanchez, who made it all the way to the Semifinals of 2006's Season 1, via a wildcard, before being eliminated. She sang Celine Dion's "I Surrender."

During Episode 7 of Auditions for the show's landmark Season 20, Sanchez returned, her voice bigger and better than ever, to show off her all-grown-up talents.

It was a surprisingly emotional homecoming. "Throughout the years I kind of fell out of love of music because I was really young and I was so swayed but what everyone wanted me to be, who they wanted me to be," she revealed of her journey since that fateful first season. "Maybe it took me 20 years, but I know exactly who I am, I know exactly what I want. I’m excited to be back," Sanchez added.

Not only has she grown into herself as an artist, she's also embarking on a new chapter as a person. "I found my lane. I’m married now… another surprising thing is, I recently found out that I’m pregnant!"

Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Jessica Sanchez's "Beautiful Things" earned her a Golden Buzzer

The girl can belt! Referring to the roar of applause from the audience as she finished her performance, Simon Cowell remarked, "I think they like you!" Added Howie Mandel, "I gotta say, wow, 20 years is a long time but well worth the wait. I love that song, and you made this song your own, and you blew the roof off the place, you are so wonderful." Mel B. agreed, saying, "Jessica, I’m speechless. You’ve got the voice of a bloody angel. Beautiful. I’m lost for words."

Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sofía Vergara was practically bowled over by the perfect timing of the moment, telling the mom-to-be, "I dunno, I think there is something very special happen[ing] on this stage with you. It’s so amazing that we are on the 20th anniversary, the 20th season, you’re here again after 20 years, you’re pregnant, you’re so beautiful, you’re so ready to do all this, I mean, I don’t understand what happen[ed] in this 20 years, but I guess there were meant to be because this was a special moment and I think that you deserve this…" before leaning forward to smash the golden buzzer.

"Bravo!" the actress yelled as Sanchez enjoyed her moment amid the golden confetti. If only 10-year-old Jessica could see her now!