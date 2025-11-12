The AGT Winner Is Revealed with a Bit of Magic | In partnership with Now You See Me: Now You Don't

The 30-year-old singer made history during AGT Season 20 when she won the show while 9 months pregnant.

Jessica Sanchez to Perform for the 1st Time Since Winning AGT: Get All the Details

Jessica Sanchez's time on America's Got Talent Season 20 may be over, but her singing career is just getting started.

For fans waiting to see when the 30-year-old would be back on stage, they received good news via a November 10 Instagram post — although seeing Sanchez live may involve a round-trip flight across the world. According to a post shared by Sanchez, she'll be performing for the first time since winning AGT Season 20 in the Philippines at Newport World Resorts on December 31!

That's right: Sanchez will be bringing in 2026 in style at one of the biggest venues in the Philippines. The event is being billed as Sanchez's "first homecoming performance," a nod to her mother's roots.

Check out the official announcement for more information.

2025 has been a year she'll never forget. Between winning AGT, giving birth to her first daughter, and closing out the year with a larger-than-life concert experience overseas, she's teaching fans a valuable lesson about the importance of hard work and hustle.

Jessica Sanchez gives birth to her first daughter

Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 18 “Semi-Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Speaking of her daughter, little Eliana was born on October 13, just a few short weeks after Sanchez was crowned the winner of AGT Season 20. Both mom and baby are healthy and happy, and Sanchez's words to People shortly after Eliana's arrival gave fans the important updates they wanted.

"The moment I held her, everything around me just stopped. It's the kind of love you can't explain — that fills every part of you all at once," she told the outlet.

Sanchez then revealed why she chose the name Eliana in the first place.

"These first few days have been emotional, sleepless, beautiful… everything I dreamed of and more," she continued. "We chose the name Eliana because it means 'God has answered,' and that's exactly how she feels. Our answered prayer, our reminder of grace and purpose. I'm healing, learning and soaking in every second with her. My heart has never been this full."

There's no word yet on whether Eliana will make the trip across the Pacific to see her mom's first live performance since she arrived.