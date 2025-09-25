AGT Champ Jessica Sanchez Belting "Die With a Smile" Is Masterful: "A Pregnant Angel"

The 30-year-old, who was in her third trimester throughout Season 20, took home the $1 million prize during the finale.

Jessica Sanchez has come so far. From the tiny 10-year-old singer with the powerhouse voice who made it partway through the first season of America's Got Talent, to the fully-grown diva, who at 9 months pregnant, just won Season 20.

Sanchez is truly a star, and in case anyone doubted her talent, charisma or natural ability, her Finals performance of "Die With A Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga set all those questions aside.

Dressed in white, Sanchez performed the song solo, and didn't miss a single note, a wide grin on her face. Judge Sofía Vergara, who gave Sanchez a Golden Buzzer at her first Audition, called her, "perfection. You look like a little pregnant angel. Your voice, I've never heard anything like that."

Mel B. marveled. "Every time we see you, you bring us into your world more and more. You give us more emotion, more passion. The only thing I can say about you is no matter what song you sing, your vocals are just flawless and pitch perfect every single time."

Judge Howie Mandel called her the "best Act of the night" while Simon Cowell praised her for giving an "extra 10%."

With a baby and a win, Jessica Sanchez is doubly blessed

Jessica Sanchez performs on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 20. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Reflecting on her incredible journey after her win, Sanchez told NBC Insider, "I think that the feeling of believing in this dream again, the fire that lit inside of me when I was 10 years old being on that stage, it came back, even more so now that I found out I was pregnant."

"I really want to do this not only for myself, but to be an example for my [soon-to-arrive] daughter," she continued, adding that win or lose, she was always aware that "I'm blessed with a baby girl [to be named Eliana] coming very soon." Fortunately, Sanchez could have her proverbial cake and eat it to, taking home a win and expecting her baby girl any day! Now, she plans to start making her own music.

She also shared some helpful advice, from the heartbreak of being sent home during Season 1 and all the periods of doubt that led up to this point, telling NBC Insider, "The best and the most important moments for me were the struggles and the hard moments. They really shaped my character into who I am today and if I didn't have those moments, the impact for me wouldn't be as big as it is right now, so I'm grateful for the lows that I've been through."

Of course, Sanchez is going to share the entire journey with her baby girl when she arrives. The singer revealed that she "already went to Hobby Lobby... got a scrapbook and everything ready for her, so got lots of pictures." Baby Sanchez will be able to look at her mama's favorite AGT moments like a bedtime story. Too cute!

Terry Crews and Jessica Sanchez on stage during the quarter finals for Americas Got Talent Episode 2014 on Sep 2, 2025. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

On Instagram, Sanchez continued to thank everyone who supported her throughout the show, specifically calling out the AGT staff for supporting her while she was in her third trimester of pregnancy. She revealed that she'd become close friends with many of the other Acts, including Micah Palace, Jourdan Blue, Zak Mirz, and Austin Brown, all while her husband jokingly creeped behind her in the video, holding up the card that revealed she had won.

