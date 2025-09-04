At 8 Months Pregnant, AGT's Jessica Sanchez Powerfully Belted Alex Warren's "Ordinary"

Jessica Sanchez, the powerhouse vocalist who competed on the very first season of America's Got Talent and returned to nab one of Judge Sofía Vergara's Golden Buzzers at her Audition, delivered a powerful rendition of Alex Warren's hit "Ordinary" during the third night of Season 20 Quarterfinals. But it almost didn't happen.

When Sanchez auditioned, she had just found out that she was pregnant. Now 8 months along, her voice is as powerful, magnetic and transporting as ever, even if she's sometimes nervous to use it. Not that we could tell from the way she hit those notes.

Jessica Sanchez nearly skipped her Quarterfinal performance.

"I am absolutely blown away because a few seconds away before Jessica came out, I heard that she wasn’t feeling too good. I said, 'genuinely, it’s your choice whether you want to do this or not,' and she said, 'no I want to do this,'" revealed Simon Cowell. "You’re a very brave person," he told her, adding, "I’m so happy you did [sing] because you have such an amazing tone. Not only that, you have this amazing, I call it a glow. People are gonna like you… root for you… I’m so happy after all these years, on our 20th anniversary, you’ve come back."

Jessica Sanchez on stage during the quarter finals for Americas Got Talent Episode 2014 on Sep 2, 2025. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

An emotional Jessica revealed that the fear of giving a subpar performance that nearly kept her away, saying, "I take pride in what I do on stage, and I didn’t want to let my belly affect that, so I was super happy I was able to deliver.

"I know that you have felt that you have been struggling because of the belly and the breathing, and your voice doesn’t feel the same, but that was spectacular and America is loving you. You are the best," Vergara assured Sanchez after she sang.

Mel B. went further, saying, "you have never sounded better, I swear to God. Brilliant." Howie Mandel, meanwhile, was just glad not to witness a medical emergency. "When you hit those big notes I was scared this production was gonna turn into a reproduction," he quipped.

Terry Crews and Jessica Sanchez on stage during the quarter finals for Americas Got Talent Episode 2014 on Sep 2, 2025. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

And the icing on the cake? Sanchez placed in the Top 3 and is headed to the Live Semifinal on Tuesday, September 16.