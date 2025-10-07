Jerrell Melton’s “Go the Distance” Hercules Cover on The Voice Is Disney Nirvana

This performance went the distance, and then some.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Jerrell Melton, 29, absolutely blew the audience away at his Blind Audition for Season 28 of The Voice singing Michael Bolton's "Go the Distance," which many millennials may recognize as the hero's ballad from Disney's animated movie Hercules.

"Over the last 10 years I've done music directing, piano teaching. I've done weddings and my mom, she was quite literally at everything I did," Melton recalled of his lifelong love of music. His mom was his biggest supporter, but she battled a connective tissue disorder for the past decade and passed away in March 2025. His sister Jasmine, who accompanied Melton to his Blind Audition, said that not only would their mother be proud to see him on The Voice, she'd be "bragging."

RELATED: This Voice Artist's Original Song Had a Cute Harry Styles Reference for Niall Horan

As Melton performed the song, his vocals absolutely soared. The number is a classic "I Want" song, the musical theater term for a character expressing the great longing that will take them on their journey through the show. Coach Snoop Dogg was so moved that he not only turned his chair around, he literally stood up and raised his arms as if to embrace the moment. Ultimately, Melton got on Team Snoop!

Snoop Dogg said his late mother spoke to Jerrell Melton's on The Voice

Jerrell Melton performs on The Voice Season 28 Episode 6. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

After his Blind Audition, Melton revealed to the Coaches that his late mother had liked the song, and that's why he chose it. Handing the newest member of Team Snoop a tissue, the rapper told him, "You take mama’s spirit and you put it in your art and you live with your mother."

Later, Snoop mused, "I think my mother connected me with him. My mother’s spirit is what I move with. And I'm pretty sure his mother and my mother had a conversation, and my mother said, 'When that angel of yours hit that stage, my baby gonna do what he supposed to do. He gonna comfort him, he gonna hug him, he gonna welcome him to another family.'" Someone cutting onions in here?

Snoop's mother, Beverly Tate, passed away in October 2021. Tate is the one who gave him his nickname as a kid. "My mother'd say, 'You watch [Snoopy the dog] so much, you startin' to look like him.' So she started calling me Snoopy," the rapper told NBC Nightly News. "That's the only name my mother called me my whole life...All she ever called me was Snoopy. That became my name, that became who I was when I went outside to play, when I went to school, when I went to church, Snoopy."

Snoop Dogg embraces all genres on The Voice

Snoop Dogg wears his "S" necklace on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When he started on The Voice back in 2024, Snoop Dogg wanted to make sure everyone knew he was open to coaching singers of all genres.

RELATED: Marty O'Reilly’s “Chills”-Inducing Rasp Could Make Him the Next Huntley on The Voice

"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach, and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

"I love all forms of music — that's what people are going to learn about me," he later reiterated. "I'm the people's champ!"