Here's Where You've Seen SNL's New Cast Member Jeremy Culhane Before

Get to know the TikTok and Dropout TV star who's joining the sketch show starting October 4.

Saturday Night Live is welcoming five new featured players to its cast for Season 51, including TikToker and Dropout TV regular Jeremy Culhane.

The sketch comedian will join fellow newbies Tommy Brennan, Veronika Slowikowska and Kam Patterson alongside Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall when the new season premieres October 4 with Host Bad Bunny and Musical Guest Doja Cat.

Culhane posted about his hiring on Instagram with a photo of his younger self posing on a beach, writing "Holy s--t I think." Fellow new hire Slowikowska commented, "YESSSS," along with a handful of hearts. It's nice to see that even though the season hasn't yet begun, the new cast is already connecting.

Dive deeper into Jeremy Culhane's comedy background ahead of Season 51 below.

The Dropout star is joining SNL for Season 51

Culhane is also a regular cast member on Dropout TV (formerly known as College Humor) and appears as a contestant on Game Changers, Smartypants, and the improv competition show Make Some Noise, among many others. During one of his most famous Dropout appearances, he claimed to have procrastinated on his high energy, chaotic Art of Procrastination presentation on Smartypants.

On TikTok, he's known for joyful parodies of trends that blend music, still pics and footage of his own face. Sometimes he's celebrating that it's raining, or getting ready for (and having a full meltdown over) a date.

In July, he participated in UCB's "Jeremy!," which was "an all-Jeremy comedy event" featuring seven comedians named Jeremy, plus one "premium Jeremy." Anyone named Jeremy got in free, and all proceeds were donated to a "Jeremy in need."

Culhane is also a co-host on the podcast Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists, where he and other comedians improvise Hollywood roundtable interviews.

Jeremy Culhane attends the The Sperm Bank screening during the Shorts: Resilience - 2023 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/Tribeca Festival

Jeremy Culhane's TV roles on American Vandal, Smosh, and more

The Los Angeles native's first big gig was a recurring role in the satirical 2018 series American Vandal, followed by the 2018 TV adaptation of Heathers. He also popped up in a 2020 episode of 9-1-1 and appeared in three installments of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3.

Like so many SNL cast members before him, including his new castmate Mikey Day, Culhane studied at L.A.'s Groundlings Theatre, performs at the Los Angeles branch of the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), and works with players from the comedy collective Smosh. He also frequently appears in comedy web series like Schlubs and Bit City.

While Season 51's new recruits will have missed out on the big Season 50 celebrations, they'll at least be able to say they were around for the show's actual 50th birthday. Amy Poehler will host the October 11, 2025 show, which airs exactly 50 years to the day since the first episode of SNL back in 1975.

Keep up with all the Season 51 updates on NBC Insider as we get closer to the premiere on October 4.