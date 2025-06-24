Jensen Ackles Teases The Boys' Season 5 Supernatural Reunion: "There Was Concern..."

"There's a lot of history," he said of the actors who played Sam and Castiel.

It's been nearly five years since Supernatural fans said goodbye to the Winchester brothers and their best friend Castiel — and they're going to want to catch up on The Boys ahead of Season 5 ahead of its premiere. Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy on the dark superhero series, talked to Jimmy Fallon about their upcoming onscreen reunion during his June 23 Tonight Show interview.

News broke in February that Jared Padalecki, who played Ackles' brother Sam on Supernatural, and Misha Collins, who portrayed the angel Castiel, would guest-star on The Boys' fifth and final season. Ackles confirmed to Fallon that Season 5 has officially finished filming, and explained how Padalecki and Collins were cast.

"So, Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural, is also the writer-showrunner of The Boys. So when he likes to work with somebody, he likes to continue working with them," Ackles said. "And I was the benefactor of that, obviously. But then he thought, 'Oh, what a great idea. Let's just bring the cast back together."

Jensen Ackles says there was "concern" over Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins joining The Boys

"It was funny, because there was a little, like, concern that — you know, we're gonna get Jared and Misha and Jensen together, and it's gonna be a little wacky," Ackles told Fallon. "Because 15 years together ... we got a little off. There's a lot of history, but it was also a house that we built, and we were able to destroy it the way we wanted to," he added, of ending the series like they did after 15 seasons.

"So I had to kind of remind them, I was like, 'Hey, guys, this isn't our house, okay? Jared, you've got to flush the toilet," Ackles joked. But in all seriousness, "it was a really good time. I can't wait to be able to say more."

Jensen Ackles on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12, Episode 128 on June 23, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

In addition to Ackles joining The Boys in Season 3, Padalecki and Collins aren't the only Supernatural alums to pop up on the show. Jim Beaver, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Rob Benedict — who played Bobby Singer, John Winchester, and Chuck Shurley aka God on Supernatural, respectively — have all appeared on The Boys in past seasons.

Jensen Ackles on the idea of a Supernatural reboot

The Supernatural fandom remains very passionate, and Ackles says they've even gained more of a following in the age of streaming. "We do, like, these fan conventions, these fan appearances," he explained. "And I thought that they would fizzle out, once the show — the show's been off for five years, and they're still growing. We're still getting asked to come to these different cities."

Ackles said meeting Supernatural fans is still "energizing."

"It's really unique because, you know, for somebody who was behind the camera, doing film, doing television, we don't have an audience. We have a camera that gives us absolutely no emotional response. "Those are just stuck on set, and we're doing day after day, and maybe you might get a giggle from a boom operator and that's about it. Now we get to see these crowds of people who really enjoy what we do."

Naturally, Fallon had to ask: Has anyone pondered a Supernatural reboot, given how close the stars and the show's creator remain?

"I mean, look, it's always hanging out there. I think there's a reason we did it for 15 years," Ackles told Fallon. "We enjoyed it. We enjoyed each other, we enjoyed the story, the characters. It was hard to hang it up, but I don't know that we ever hang it up in Supernatural." Carry on, our wayward sons.

Watch Jensen Ackles' full Tonight Show interview — in which Fallon unearths some amazing teen modeling photos of Ackles from the '90s — above