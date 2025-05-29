Jennifer Aniston Played Carrie Bradshaw in SNL's Sex and the City Parody

The Friends star hosted in 1999, and met one of the show's weirdest recurring characters.

In 1999, Jennifer Aniston played not one but two iconic TV women: Rachel Green on Friends, and Carrie Bradshaw on (Saturday Night Live's version of) Sex and the City.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

When Aniston made her SNL hosting debut in Season 25, Episode 6 on November 20, 1999, she paid tribute to Carrie in a curly blonde wig, expertly wielding a tartini (cranberry-flavored vodka) in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Titled "Sex and the City," the sketch gives no hints about what's to come when Carrie first meets her friends at the bar.

As was typical on the HBO phenomenon, Carrie marveled that she, Miranda (Ana Gasteyer), Charlotte (Cheri Oteri), and Samantha (Molly Shannon) were all single at the same time, when she suddenly spotted a face across the bar that she couldn't resist.

RELATED: Janet Jackson Revived Her “Good Times” Role in This SNL Sketch with Maya Rudolph

Jennifer Aniston seduced Mr. Peepers on SNL's "Sex and the City"

Aniston's Carrie Bradshaw has fallen for Mr. Peepers, a recurring character played by then-cast member Chris Kattan who was part monkey, part human, and known for gobbling apples in a crouch. He caught Carrie's eye with the apples, but waited until she brought him home to her apartment to get truly animalistic.

Carrie used an apple as a seduction prop, and the pair apparently had an unforgettable night.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50 for 2024-2025

Watch "Sex and the City" from Season 25, Episode 6 above, or watch any episode of SNL anytime on Peacock.

Jennifer Aniston and Chris Kattan during a sketch on Saturday Night Live. Photo: SNL Youtube/NBC

Mr. Peepers appeared in 12 sketches from Season 22 to Season 27

Mr. Peepers made his debut in 1996 in a Season 22 episode hosted by Tom Hanks. Hanks played a Tonight Show guest who brought along the talented creature Mr. Peepers. From there, Peepers met his father, Papa Peepers (The Rock) and also had an affair with Joey (Katie Holmes) in a Dawson's Creek parody when Holmes hosted in Season 26. In his final appearance in 2002, he met his match in Cameron Diaz, who played Miss Peepers.

How many times has Jennifer Aniston been on SNL? Four, including two episode cameos. Jennifer Aniston has hosted SNL twice, first on November 20, 1999, and again on January 10, 2004. The comedically-gifted Aniston also made a cameo during Friends costar David Schwimmer's October 1995 episode, and popped up twice during Emma Stone's December 2016 episode — including a "Weekend Update" visit where she disrupted Vanessa Bayer's (rock-solid) Rachel Green impression.

Jennifer Aniston on Saturday Night Live Season 29, Episode 2 on January 10, 2004. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

RELATED: NBC Will Air the Three-Hour SNL50 Anniversary Special in June