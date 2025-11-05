Jenna Bush Hager Says George W. Bush Playfully Called Michelle Obama "My Girlfriend"

Cameron Crowe Shares BTS Stories From Almost Famous, Fast Times at Ridgemont High & More!

During a November 4 appearance on TODAY, Jenna Bush Hager sat down with former First Lady Michelle Obama for a conversation that turned into a touching reflection on the enduring bond between Obama and Hager's father, former President George W. Bush.

As the baton passed from the Bush family to the Obamas in 2009, Hager crossed paths with Michelle on several occasions. While catching up about Michelle's recent book release and some of their shared memories from the White House, Hager couldn't help but direct the spotlight to a connection that's warmed hearts across the country over the years.

"We have a relationship, but there probably is no more beloved relationship than you and my dad's," Hager told Michelle while laughing. "People long for that."

Hager then showed the audience an iconic throwback photo of Michelle hugging Bush tight during the 2016 opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Hager teased that Michelle looked as if she were about to read her father a bedtime story in the playful snapshot. As the Obamas and Bushes continue to cross paths at political gatherings, many have come to adore the entertaining asides seen between Bush and Michelle over the years.

"But that's how he makes me feel when we're together," Michelle laughed. "I wanna just hug him up, but he keeps me entertained when we're seated together."

George W. Bush asked about his "girlfriend" Michelle

Jenna Bush Hager visits SiriusXM Studios on October 20, 2025 in New York City; First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W Bush at the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, September 24, 2016. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; David Hume Kennerly via Bank of America/Getty Images

Hager then shared a playful anecdote about how her family recently ran into Barack Obama at an event, leading George W. Bush to ask about Michelle in a friendly, enthusiastic way.

"We ran into your husband at a recent event, maybe a year ago, and my dad was like, 'How's my girlfriend!?' while walking off," Hager recalled, getting a big chuckle from the former First Lady.

"You know he misses you," Hager sweetly added. "He can’t wait to see you again.”

Michelle echoed the sentiment, playfully asking Hager if her father was "behaving himself."

“No, he’s not. He’s not behaving himself at all,” Hager teased.

“That’s good, though," Michelle laughed. "I’m glad about that."

Hager playfully disagreed with Michelle, explaining that her father couldn't help but keep becoming "a meme" over social media.

Bush opened up about the 2016 throwback photo during a 2017 PEOPLE interview, singing praises of Michelle while calling the hug a "genuine expression of affection."

“She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like," Bush said. "I needle her a little bit, and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted. [The Obamas] are around serious people all the time, and we just took to each other.”

