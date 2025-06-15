Why Julia Stiles Said NO To Sex Scenes In Her Directorial Debut

The TODAY co-anchor has said that "queso is basically considered a food group in Texas."

Jenna Bush Hager's Queso Dip Recipe Is So Tasty, Her Kids Ask to Eat It Like "Soup"

Growing up in Texas, Mexican food was always a big part of Jenna Bush Hager's life. In fact, the TODAY co-anchor and the rest of the Bush family had a Christmas Eve dinner tradition that included dishes like tamales, enchiladas, and guacamole.

Over the years on TODAY, Bush Hager has built burritos with Hoda Kotb, blended up some margaritas, and has even shared her delicious queso dip recipe.

"I absolutely love queso,” the mom of three shared in the TODAY Loves Food cookbook. “Queso is basically considered a food group in Texas. Growing up, when my mom was tired of cooking, we would go out to eat at least once a week and it was almost always Mexican, so we ate a lot of queso!"

Jenna Bush Hager's queso recipe uses a creamy secret ingredient

In a 2024 video posted on TikTok, Bush Hager gave viewers a glimpse at her delicious queso recipe and revealed what makes it so tasty. "It's summer, which means it's time for queso. But really every season is time for queso," she says in the clip, revealing in the caption that her "secret ingredient is extra Velveeta" cheese.

Indeed, Bush Hager's easy queso dip recipe calls for a big block of Velveeta cheese, a can of Ro-tel diced tomatoes and green chilies, a can of refried beans, and sliced avocado. "It's great because it has everything in there: beans, queso or even meat if you like," Bush Hager shared with TODAY, adding that it's a real hit with everyone in her family, including her daughters, Mila and Poppy, who “love it so much they tried to eat it with a spoon and thought it was cheese soup!"

You can find the full recipe and cooking instructions for "Jenna's Queso" via TODAY.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb surprised Kelly Clarkson with a "vat of queso" and chips

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Surprise Kelly Clarkson With Queso | Season 5 Premiere

As a fellow Texan, Kelly Clarkson was delightfully surprised when Bush Hager and Kotb arrived at The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 5 premiere in 2023 with a massive bowl of tortilla chips and "a vat of queso."

"You are so Texas right now!" Clarkson said as Bush Hager carried a big heavy bowl of cheesy dip that made her biceps shake. "This is [a] true Texas girl, though, because this is a vat of queso. I love it!"

"Jenna made it! It's her own personal recipe. I don't wanna reveal where you can find it, but if you get Velveeta and you turn [the box] over on the back," Kotb playfully teased her former co-host, who confirmed those are, indeed, the signature ingredients. "Y'all know Velveeta and Ro-tel!" Bush Hager said, and Clarkson nodded in agreement.

Truly, queso goes well with any season or mood. Just add a round of Al Roker's famous Aperol spritzes and Snoop Dogg's chicken wings, and you've got yourself one heck of a spread.