Hager shared the hilarious story about the former FLOTUS on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

No, Jenna Bush Hager Is Not Pregnant — But This Is Why Her Mom Thought She Was

Going down the rabbit hole of celebrity internet research can lead to uncovering surprising news — just ask Jenna Bush Hager's mom.

During a brief discussion on the July 23 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Hager and her co-host for the day, TODAY correspondent Willie Geist, spoke about catching fans looking them up on the internet if they're seen out in public, specifically calling out the tendency of people immediately looking up their Wikipedia entries to confirm the stars are who they seem to be.

Hager confessed that this habit goes beyond fans. In fact, it's something her mother, Laura Bush, is guilty of as well. As it turns out, the former First Lady would look up her daughter's Wikipedia page often and be stunned by what she read.

"Those Wikipedia pages, man," Hager said. "Back in the early aughts, those Wikipedia pages, — or maybe 2012, 2010 — anybody could change it. So my mom would be like, 'It looks like you're pregnant!'"

Hager found herself reminding her mother not to believe everything she reads on the internet. (Wow, stars really are just like us!)

"I'd be like, 'No, Mom, somebody just said that on Wikipedia. I'm not pregnant,'" Hager recalled.

At the time, anyone could edit individual Wikipedia pages, a feature that has since been turned off for many entries.

Laura Bush and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Geist couldn't help but laugh at Hager's story.

"I love that your mom's getting your pregnancy news from Wikipedia. Googling her daughter," he said.

Fans — and the former FLOTUS — shouldn't expect any baby news from Hager moving forward. In March, Hager revealed that she thinks having three kids with her husband, Henry, is ideal at this stage in her life.

"I'm pretty sure I've come to terms that three, although it's an imperfect number, is a perfect number for our household," she told Savannah Guthrie.

TODAY's Willie Geist tells a funny Wikipedia story involving a fan

Willie Geist appears on The Today Show Season 32on June 16, 2019. Photo: Mike Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Earlier in their conversation, Geist shared his own story, which had Hager and the TODAY crew in stitches.

"A few days ago, a very nice man came up to me and said, 'Hey, can I get a picture?' and I said, 'Of course,'" he explained. "And he held up his phone to take the picture and it was my Wikipedia page. So he'd been standing there like, trying to match the photo, like, 'I'll give it a shot.' And he was right — but he forgot to swipe out of the Wikipedia."

Here's a tip for fans looking for celebrity photo ops: swipe away any evidence of your sleuthing before you take the selfie.