Jenna Bush Hager Shares Precious Family Pic of Her Kids & Parents for Very Special Day

Happy birthday FLOTUS!

With a black and white photo posted to her Instagram account, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager shared the sweetest dedication to her mom, Laura Bush, for the former First Lady's 79th birthday.

The post is a slideshow of heartwarming family moments captured over the years. The first depicts Hager with her parents, Laura and former President George W. Bush, along with Hager's three kids: Mila, 12; Poppy, 10; and Henry, 6. The other photos are throwbacks, with one showing Laura watching her baby granddaughter coloring. Two more are vintage pictures of a much younger George and Laura holding toddler-aged Hager and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush.

"Happy birthday to my precious mama @laurawbush," Hager wrote in a caption. "I love you now and I loved you then. Love you always!"

Hager is extremely close to her mother, who visited TODAY in March for a special sit down interview with her daughters.The women discussed everything from motherhood to the twins' new book, I Loved You First. Laura also reflected on her and the president's earliest years of raising twins.

“We were so thrilled to get two of you at once,” she said. “Especially, I thought, because since I was an only child, for you to have each other.”

The former FLOTUS also opened up about being a grandmother of five. In addition to Hager's three kids with husband Henry Chase Hager, Barbara shares daughter Cora, 3, and son Edward, 1, with her husband Craig Coyne.

“It’s been really fun to see both of you do it. Of course, I knew you would both be great mothers,” Laura said. "We can be with [the grandkids], we can play with them, and then we can send them all to y'all!"

When it comes to grandpa POTUS, the kids have come up with an adorable (and unconventional) nickname: Jefe, which means boss in Spanish.

How Jenna Bush Hager's parents helped her with Hoda Kotb's exit

In addition to being wonderful grandparents, George and Laura Bush were also there for Hager in the wake of Kotb's exit from TODAY. After nearly two decades with NBC's award-winning morning show, in fall 2024, Kotb announced she'd be leaving the show. Her final day on air was January 10, and she was sent out with a jam-packed celebration during the final TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

In an exclusive TODAY interview, Hager opened up about the the moment she learned Kotb was leaving, which meant she'd be solo left as the solo permanent host for TODAY's fourth hour. The 43-year-old was in shock and immediately called her parents.

"I was crying in such a way that they thought something really bad had happened," she said. "When they found out that it was just that Hoda was ready to move on to other chapters, they said, 'Oh, Jenna, it's gonna be OK,'" she recalled. "They basically said, 'This is your time. Enjoy it. You're ready for it.'"

Who'd have thunk the President and First Lady of the United States could be so wise?