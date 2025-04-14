Jenna Bush Hager's Oldest Daughter Mila Is Her New Twin in Sweet Birthday Photos

Jenna Bush Hager's oldest just turned 12!

In an April 13 Instagram post, the TODAY star and mom of three proudly shared photos of her oldest daughter, Mila, in honor of her birthday. Fans of Hager will immediately notice one thing about the carousel: Mila is a spitting image of her famous mom! As she gets older, Mila looks every bit like Hager. It's almost like she's her little twin. (Watch out Barbara, you may have some competition!)

Unsurprisingly, Hager was in full proud-mama mode in the caption, and it's the sweetest thing. "Twelve years of our darling girl--Mila we LOVE all of who you are: all heart, spirit and humor. You burrata, cat-loving, Grey's Anatomy queen! We love you so!" she wrote.

The carousel is filled with adorable family photos. Mila clearly loves the family's pet cat and enjoys plenty of burrata in her life! Our favorite snap, however, is a selfie of mother and daughter that (hopefully) is already framed and displayed somewhere in the house.

Hager and her husband, Henry, have three kids (Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5, round out the kiddos), but there's nothing like watching your firstborn grow up before your eyes! Time flies by, doesn't it?

Of course, Mila has a certain amount of notoriety attached to her these days! Hager's husband has actually "banned" the 12-year-old from making more live appearances on TODAY with her mom.

"She said something very controversial," Hager explained in January. "So, therefore, my husband gave her a lifetime ban. We'll see if that's lifted — maybe for Bring Your Kids to Work Day. But she hasn't been always the most supportive, let's just say that."

Does Jenna Bush Hager want more kids?

Is the mom of three looking to add another child to the family? During the March 3 episode of TODAY, Savannah Guthrie revealed to Hager that she dreamed her friend was expecting her fourth child. And out of nowhere, Guthrie asked her if she had anything to announce live on air, effectively putting Hager on the spot!

After a brief moment of drama-filled silence, Hager mustered up the courage to answer.

"I have nothing to announce," Hager confessed. "I'm pretty sure I've come to terms that three, although it's an imperfect number, is a perfect number for our household."

Although she would love to have another baby — Hager cited her husband Henry's age (46) as the deciding factor — it's definitely not an issue of whether Hager herself is "too old" to have a baby!

"I'm still quite young," Hager said.

"...ish," Guthrie quipped, drawing tons of laughter from the crew.

Sorry, Mila, a new little brother or sister is not in the cards as a belated birthday present this year!