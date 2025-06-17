Jenna Bush Hager Just Revealed Her Dramatic New Bob Haircut: See Video

Javier Bardem Talks F1 Bromance with Brad Pitt and Hanging Out with Bruce Springsteen and Bono

The TODAY with Jenna & Friends host got a summer chop — and she looks so chic.

Jenna Bush Hager did something pretty brave on the June 16th episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends: She got a dramatic bob haircut — live on air.

Of course, she was in the most capable hands possible: hairstylist Chris McMillan, who's worked with Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay, Jennifer Aniston, and Gigi Hadid. Even still, Bush Hager was nervous. As fans outside the TODAY studio watched her get in the salon chair, she thought they were sending her a message.

"Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!" Bush Hager said, laughing. But nothing could deter her from getting the chop. It's actually something she's wanted for a while now. Her interest piqued when actress Leslie Bibb stopped by for an interview in March to discuss The White Lotus. Bibb's blonde bob was a beauty highlight on the show, and it got Bush Hager inspired to go shorter herself. So when Bibb came back in June to guest co-host TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager decided to take the bob plunge.

See the gorgeous results for yourself in the Instagram post, below.

Jenna Bush Hager's bob haircut is effortlessly cool and chic

Jenna Bush Hager appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

TODAY shared a video of Bush Hager walking out on the Jenna & Friends set with Bibb and their matching bobs. "WE LOVEEEE THE BOB," reads the caption.

"The bob! The bob," Bibb chants as the audience cheers for Bush Hager's new look.

"Bobs are like spring cleaning," McMillan told Bush Hager as he was cutting her hair. "There's sometimes some bad damage, bad layers. It sort of evens it up. It creates a nice strong perimeter."

"You are such a badass, you're so cool," Bibb said to Bush Hager.

If you like Bush Hager's new bob and want to replicate it yourself, bring a photo of her to your next salon consultation. McMillan suggests always having an image to show a hairstylist when you want to make a big change like this. It helps them visualize the end result and gives them a solid jumping-off point.

"That's so short!" Bush Hager said to McMillan while she was in the chair. She's right about that; the new cut is short, and it looks great on her.

Did Jenna Bush Hager just kick off the summer of bobs? Scissors at the ready.

