The longtime TODAY star experimented with a new look, but it was only temporary.

Jenna Bush Hager Went Gray with a New Long Hairdo That You Won't Believe (VIDEO)

Forget about Jenna Bush Hager's latest chic summer haircut: The star recently embraced a completely different new look, and fans are here for it!

In a July 28 Instagram video shared to the official TODAY with Jenna & Friends account, Hager and guest co-host Tyra Banks took full advantage of many wigs at their disposal and underwent a well-deserved glow-up for the show. The footage — set to RuPaul's "Call Me Mother" — saw the longtime TODAY star don a long gray wig and, well, she looked pretty fantastic.

"One of our favorite pastimes has become mixing things up when it comes to JBH's hair 😆 Tune in this morning to see @tyrabanks take Jenna around @bitznpieces_ to test out some wigs! #JennaandFriends," read the caption.

Hager and Banks clearly had tons of fun "going gray" — and unsurprisingly, viewers are on board with the new (albeit temporary) looks.

"Omg love the gray," raved one fan in the comments.

It seems like Hager's entire morning revolved around her hair. In a separate July 28 Instagram post, the show's account shared clips of her and Banks trying on oversized hairpieces that would make Marge Simpson jealous.

Still, Hager certainly looked stunning in gray, but we can't help but wonder what would happen if Hager surprised her kids with this particular hairstyle. After all, the big reveal of her summer bob to her three children didn't go over as well as she would've hoped.

Jenna Bush Hager's kids react to her new bob

During the June 17 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends — featuring guest co-host Leslie Bibb — Hager shared video footage of the moment when her kids, Mila, Poppy, and Hal, first saw their mom with her updated modern bob haircut.

"I don't like it," 13-year-old Mila said, a few seconds after 9-year-old Poppy let out a tiny scream.

"What? Why?" Hager asked.

Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on TODAY, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Photo: Helen Healey/NBC

"Why would you do that?" Poppy yelled before dramatically running away in "tears" and curling up head-first into a living room chair.

("Are those real tears?" Bibb said lightheartedly as she watched the footage in real time. "Your children are monsters!")

So, although the reviews from the kiddos didn't go so well, at least Hager's husband, Henry, loved the new look.

"My husband did like it," Hager revealed to Bibb. "He was like, 'Damn, that's hot!' Which was sweet."