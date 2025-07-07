Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Mom Laura Bush's Close Ties to Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas

The state was hit with tragic flash floods, with Hunt Texas' children's summer camp, Camp Mystic, losing 27 campers and counselors.

In an emotional message delivered during the July 7 episode of TODAY, Jenna Bush Hager revealed her family's ties to Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas and sent her well-wishes to all the families affected by the tragic flash flooding in the state.

Camp Mystic, located approximately 90 miles away from San Antonio, was hosting 750 children when the flooding devastated the state, with at least 90 people dead or missing. According to NBC News, the death toll stands at 27 Camp Mystic counselors and campers.

Hager choked up as she revealed her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, worked at Camp Mystic years ago.

"My mom was a counselor there," Hager told co-anchor Craig Melvin. "But also, so many of my friends were raised at this camp. Texas [summer] camps are institutions where many family members, generations — this camp was 100 years old — so grandmothers, mothers, kids have all gone there."

"My mom was a drama counselor there," she continued while fighting back tears. "Many of my friends were there, had their kids there last week, and the stories that I heard over the past couple of days were beautiful and heartbreaking."

In a heartfelt message of hope, the 43-year-old Dallas native told the world to expect communities all around the state to come together and help any families and communities affected by the tragedy.

"Texas has a type of resilience where they're generous people, where people want to reach out and help," Hager explained.

Hager went on to reveal that her children are currently attending summer camp in Texas, and the recent catastrophic flooding did not impact their respective camps.

Jenna Bush Hager shares touching tribute to her mother on Mother's Day

The host of TODAY with Jenna & Friends is incredibly close to her mother, and in a May 11 Mother's Day tribute on Instagram, Hager shared a vintage photo of Laura holding her and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, as babies.

Jenna Bush Hager posts an image of her mother Laura Bush carrying her, Jenna Bush and twin sister Laura Bush when they were infants. Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Laura Bush looks happy, if not a bit tired, carrying the newborn twins who would eventually become best-selling authors.

Fittingly, Hager titled the sweet photo "the GOAT" (the greatest of all time) in reference to her all-star mom and former First Lady of the United States. The photo serves as a poignant reminder of the love that has flowed through the entire Bush family to this day.