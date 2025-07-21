Jenna Bush Hager’s Grandparents Read a Moving Bible Passage at Her 2008 Wedding

A heartfelt moment from the TODAY co-anchor's wedding day took on a new meaning during the pandemic.

As a former first daughter and beloved TODAY co-host, Jenna Bush Hager has celebrated countless exciting milestones and thrilling moments. But she'll never forget a gesture from her grandparents on her wedding day in 2008.

The day Jenna married her husband, Henry Hager, was filled with many heartfelt details, including the reading her Bush grandparents gave during the festivities. The moment was a deeply personal gesture from former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush, and one that Jenna would reflect on years later during an April 2021 episode of TODAY. As Jenna and her former co-host Hoda Kotb spoke about how the pandemic slowed down day-to-day lives — leading some to dread the return of the hectic rat race — Jenna relished in the prospect of slowing down to enjoy our time with loved ones.

“Can’t we just say no? We don’t have to go back to all this stuff,” she mused. “It’s OK to say, ‘I can’t make it. I want to spend time with my kids,’ or ‘I want a slower life,’ and then be intentional about making it slower. ... When you think about it as a metaphor for life, do we just want to rush to the finish line, or do we want to enjoy it?”

At that, Kotb was reminded of the famous Biblical passage "love is patient" from Corinthians. Jenna was instantly on the same page, sharing a personal connection to that verse and her late grandparents from her wedding.

Jenna Bush Hager's grandparents read a moving verse for her wedding day in 2008

“My grandpa and grandma read those verses at my wedding!” Jenna told her TODAY co-anchor during the April 2021 episode.

The full 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 verse reads: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

Timeless words about love, read by a steadfast couple who were married over seven decades. After Jenna and her husband found themselves contemplating slowing down in their day-to-day, she couldn't help but recall the passage from their wedding day.

“I said, ‘Remember when Ganny and Gampy read this at our wedding?’” she recalled. “We were having a conversation, and he said, 'Let’s get back to the basics — when you were that third grade teacher who would eat tuna packets. Let's get back to those people.' And then I said, 'Remember when they read this?'"

You can even see a photo of her grandparents reading at her wedding ceremony here.

Jenna Bush Hager shared her grandparents motto for marriage: "Go 75% of the way"

Jenna and her husband Henry tied the knot in May 2008 in a ceremony on her parents' ranch near Crawford, Texas — an event that was notably covered by Jenna's future TODAY colleague Savannah Guthrie when she was a correspondent for NBC News. The Bush family kept the wedding mostly private, with limited details shared with the public. But her grandparents' reading would emerge as a cherished memory and token of the day's lasting impact.

The late George H. W. Bush and Barbara were icons of public service, but to Jenna, they were simply "Gampy" and "Ganny," steady north stars of the Bush family who both passed away in 2018. In a 2016 episode of TODAY — while speaking to the strength of her grandparents' long-lasting marriage — Jenna shared the motto her grandparents upheld within their multi-decade relationship.

"I don't think it's always been easy, but what they say is that they both — and I see this, it's true, it's not just words — go 75% of the way," Jenna said. "You can't both go [50/50]; you both have to go 75% of the way. And they've done it."