Meanwhile, Jenna Bush Hager's kids weren't as thrilled with her new haircut.

Jenna Bush Hager's Husband Had a Spicy Reaction to Her New Bob: "Damn, That's..."

Jenna Bush Hager's new bob haircut is the talk of TODAY, but what do her three kids and husband think about the new look?

During the June 17 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends alongside guest co-host Leslie Bibb, Hager shared home video footage of the moment when her three children, Mila, Poppy, and Hal, finally caught a glimpse of her chic modern bob haircut. Bush Hager prefaced the footage by saying the lead-up to the reveal may have been a little too dramatic.

"I think they thought they were getting a puppy," Bush Hager said.

It wasn't long before the kids gave their true thoughts on mom's new 'do.

"I don't like it," Mila said, a few seconds after Poppy let out a tiny scream.

"What? Why?" answered Bush Hager.

"Why would you do that?" Poppy asked before dramatically running away in "tears" and curling up head-first into a living room chair.

"Are those real tears?" Bibb said lightheartedly before playfully quipping, "Your children are monsters!"

"I know," Bush Hager said with a laugh. "It was sort of fake-crying — that's our love language."

It wasn't all bad news for Bush Hager, though. Her husband, Henry Hager, gave her new haircut rave reviews.

"My husband did like it," she revealed. "He was like, 'Damn, that's hot!' Which was sweet."

Jenna Bush Hager was "grumpy" the day she got engaged

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager during Jenna & Friends on March 27, 2025. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager have been married since 2008. In a February 2020 conversation with Hoda Kotb, Bush Hager opened up about their engagement story.

"We hiked Cadillac Mountain, which is in Acadia in Maine, a national park, which is so pretty. And he proposed to me at the top," Bush Hager said.

However, she confessed that not only did the proposal take her by surprise, but she wasn't even in a good mood beforehand.

"I wasn't predicting it. In fact, I was acting very cranky, a little grumpy," Bush Hager recalled. "And he said, 'Let's stop for a LUNA bar, the sun is about to come up, let's watch it together.' And I said, 'No, I'm too cold to stop.' I said, 'Let's please keep going.'"

After some back and forth over that topic, Bush Hager was then shocked when the proposal happened . "And I said yes," Bush Hager added (naturally). "Then I wasn't cranky."