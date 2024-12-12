Why Jenna Bush Hager Wore a Curly Platinum Blonde Wig for Dolly Parton

ROSÉ Reminisces on Her BLACKPINK Audition, Shows Jimmy How to Play the APT. Drinking Game (Extended)

Could the TODAY co-anchor be the next big Broadway star?

When the legendary Dolly Parton has the power to make your dreams come true, you do whatever it takes to make it happen — even if it means donning a platinum blonde wig on national television.

On December 6, the country music pioneer announced a nationwide casting search for her upcoming musical, Dolly: An Original Musical. The show's website has all the information fans could want from this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:

Dolly Parton has launched a national casting search "The Search for Dolly," which will give those chosen a chance to travel to New York to formally audition for a role in the new musical, Dolly: An Original Musical. The musical is searching for performers of all ages to portray Dolly at different stages of her incredible life.

That's all the motivation needed for TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, who took it upon herself to film her audition tape for Parton's show. On the December 10 episode of TODAY, Hager threw on a wig in honor of Parton and gave it her best shot.

"@dollyparton if you're watching, @jennabhager is ready and waiting for a part as an extra in "Dolly: An Original Musical!" 😂 #HodaandJenna #SearchForDolly,” TODAY’s caption read.

"Wait, you look like George Washington," Hoda Kotb quipped before Hager even could begin, prompting laughter from the crew.

Undeterred, Hager marched forward with the audition as Kotb looked on in half-fascination, half-horror.

"I have prepared for you, Ms. Dolly Parton, the lyrics to 'Jolene,' but my voice is a little off," Hager explained.

And with that, the 43-year-old launched into a spoken-word rendition of Parton's iconic "Jolene" thaT, well, let's just say she gave it the old college try. When she was finished, Hager took off the platinum blonde Parton wig, looking very satisfied with her performance. However, Kotb added her support as only she could!

"All she wants to be is an extra," Kotb pleaded.

"What about part of the chorus?" Hager hopefully asked.

"No, just in the back drinking coffee," said Kotb matter-of-factly.

Granted, Hager's performance was more poetry slam than a world-class singing audition, but who knows? Maybe that's exactly what Parton is looking for! As of press time, there's no word on whether Hager made the cut. (We'll keep you posted.)

Jenna Bush Hager looks to fill the void left by Hoda Kotb in 2025

avannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY on September 26, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

The pair have hosted TODAY With Hoda & Jenna since April 2019, but Kotb's upcoming departure from NBC will leave Hager without a co-anchor for TODAY's fourth hour — and some pretty big shoes to fill!

Fans will be happy to know that the search for Kotb's replacement officially begins on January 13, 2025. Starting on that date, Hager will anchor TODAY With Jenna & Friends, featuring a rotating cast of co-anchors. Hager will be "dating" prospective permanent partners until she finds one she loves — and it will all play out on-air!