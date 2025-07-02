Every Jenna Bush Hager 2025 Book Club Pick So Far

The 2025 edition of the TODAY star's book club is as can't-miss as it gets.

For more than six years, Jenna Bush Hager's book club, Read with Jenna, has made an impact on avid readers all around the world.

In fact, Read with Jenna has gotten so big that the TODAY star recently celebrated the club's first-ever in-person event in Nashville, Tennessee, that united book lovers from all over the country. She's even spun off a children's version of her book club called Read with Jenna Jr., which focuses on younger readers.

So far in 2025, Hager has shared seven can't-miss books that she couldn't recommend more highly. Here are all the Read with Jenna selections the star has announced this year.

Jenna Bush Hager's July 2025 book club selection is Happy Wife by Meredith Lavender and Kendall Shores

Hager's latest book club selection is Happy Wife by Meredith Lavender and Kendall Shores. In a June 24 Instagram post, Hager gave the novel rave reviews and her highest recommendation.

"The perfect book to start at the beach and finish before you leave," she captioned. "It's suspenseful, addictive, and each page will have you begging for more. Our protagonist, Nora Davies, finds herself struggling to make ends meet in her new home of Winterpark, FL. Enter Will Somerset: a prominent lawyer and recently single father. He and Nora set the Florida social scene ablaze with a fiery romance and quick marriage. Nora's life is finally starting to make sense — until Will's sudden disappearance after a birthday party turns everything upside down, leaving Nora as the sole suspect."

Hager called Happy Wife the "perfect combination of drama, romance and mystery," making the book a no-brainer addition to her epic 2025 reading list.

Here are the rest of Jenna Bush Hager's 2025 book club picks

From heartfelt love stories to thrilling, high-stakes adventures, Hager's 2025 book club picks encompass a diverse range of titles for every type of reader.

The beauty of Hager's selections lies in her authenticity. As the official Read with Jenna website proudly boasts, the longtime TODAY star goes to great lengths to curate a reading list that is unabashedly her:

These books were independently chosen by Jenna Bush Hager because she loves them. Jenna was not paid to mention these items and is unaffiliated with the authors and publishers. These books are simply some of her favorite reads.

Here are all of Hager's 2025 book club picks: