Jenna Bush Hager and Twin Barbara Pierce Bush Announce Spring Book Tour (DETAILS)

The Hager sisters are hitting the road!

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, will be busy at the end of March. Their blink-and-you'll-miss-it book tour has just been announced. Hager revealed the big news in a February 4 Instagram post, and we have a feeling her fellow book lovers will be coming out in droves to see the two women on tour.

"We're going on a book tour! Join me and my sissy from Connecticut to Texas! Link in bio for more info — see y'all on the road SOON! 📚🚙," Hager said in an Instagam caption.

The Bush sisters will be touring in support of their #1 New York Times best-selling new book, I Loved You First, which Hager announced during the December 9, 2024 edition of TODAY.

"It kinda is an ode to what it feels like to be a mom," she told her co-stars.

The 43-year-old mom wasn't kidding. In fact, the book's adorable synopsis is all fans need to get excited about this latest Hager family venture:

Inspired by the majesty of nature all around us, I Loved You First is an expansive and gently whimsical celebration of parental love and a companion to Jenna and Barbara's New York Times bestselling children's books Sisters First and Love Comes First.

If fans want to catch the sisters on the road, they should start planning now. The dates are as follows:

March 25 — Madison, CT

March 26 — Wyckoff, NJ

March 27 — Charleston, SC

March 29 — Tampa, FL & Villages, FL

March 30 — Dallas, TX & Fort Worth, TX

Jenna Bush Hager reveals hilarious childhood story about her sister

Barbara Pierce Bush & Jenna Bush Hager pose together backstage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 20, 2023 Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

It shouldn't surprise anyone that the sister duo have become such accomplished authors — they just have so many stories to tell!

In a recent conversation with Hoda Kotb during the fourth hour of TODAY, Hager explained why her twin constantly got hung up on when she was on the phone. (Hint: it involves their very well-known grandparents.)

"There's an epic story in my family folklore," she said. "My poor little sister, Barbara Bush. My sister was named Barbara Bush, and my grandmother became First Lady — who was kinda notorious in the '90s with that hair and pearls and such."

Hager's story was only a few seconds in, and Kotb already couldn't stop laughing.

"Barbara would call and order Domino's — as we did in the '90s — and she'd be like, 'Who is this for? Barbara Bush,' and they would hang up on her!" Hager explained. "Because they thought it was a prank call!"

We must be honest; we would've hung up on her, too!