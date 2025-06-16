Jenna Bush Hager Got a Bob Haircut Live on TODAY: "That's So Short!"

The June 16 episode of TODAY took a surprising turn when Jenna Bush Hager informed viewers she'd be getting a chic bob haircut — live on air.

Bush Hager's incentive for the hair chop came after actress Leslie Bibb joined her as co-host for Jenna & Friends the week of June 16. Bibb previously stopped by the studio in March to chat about her role in Season 3 of The White Lotus. At the time, Bush Hager said Bibb's character's hairstyle made her want to get a bob. What better time to go for it than now?

"Today is the day!" Bibb happily announced as Bush Hager invited celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan on set for the special episode.

McMillan is a true hairstylist to the stars, with clients including Barbra Streisand, Michelle Williams, and even Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. Bush Hager couldn't have tapped a more qualified stylist for her cut.

Even still, she looked equal parts excited and nervous leading up to getting in the chair. But how did everything turn out?

Jenna Bush Hager's live bob haircut had actress Leslie Bibb cheering on TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

After getting over some pre-cut jitters, Bush Hager finally sat in the chair as Bibb buzzed with excitement. Hilariously, Bush Hager noted some bob nay-sayers outside the studio watching the taping.

"Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!" Bush Hager laughed. Soon, she became calm, and McMillan's hands got to work.

"Remember, we're getting rid of any baggage," Bibb told Bush Hager as she continued to lend her moral support.

"Bobs are like spring cleaning," McMillan added. "There's sometimes some bad damage, bad layers. It sort of evens it up. It creates a nice strong perimeter."

"You are such a badass, you're so cool," Bibb said to hype Bush Hager up for the first scissor cut. "You're so cool! I love this!"

"That's so short!" Bush Hager said at one point while McMillan was cutting.

The full reveal of Bush Hager's bob haircut will air on the June 17 episode of Jenna & Friends. Oh, and if you want a bob yourself, McMillan suggested on TODAY to bring photos of what you want to the salon for consultations. It allows the stylist to have a starting point.

