The Jenna & Friends co-host was the best sport about the former SNL star's famous sketch.

Jenna Bush Hager's Reaction to Amy Poehler's Impersonation of Her Is Truly Admirable

Jenna Bush Hager and Amy Poehler had a giggle fit for the ages during the February 10 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

The famous Saturday Night Live alum was everything fans could have hoped for in a guest co-host. Poehler was charismatic and endearing and couldn't help but crack up with Hager as they went down memory lane. In 2005, Hager and her twin sister, Barbara, were hilariously parodied in an unforgettable SNL sketch featuring Poehler and Tina Fey as Hager and Barbara, respectively. So of course the two co-hosts decided to re-watch it together and reminisce.

As clips of the sketch were shown on-screen, the two watched Poehler's uncanny impression of Hager being drunk in front of her dad, President George W. Bush.

"Thank you for having such a good sense of humor," Poehler told Hager after the clip ended. "I think we had fun in that sketch. We didn't come too hard."

Hager assured the Parks and Recreation star that it was all in good fun.

"It's always hard to sit next to the person you impersonated," Poehler added with a laugh.

The sketch, which served as the cold open for the episode, featured "Jenna and Barbara" discussing their father's presidential legacy using their secret "twin language" — which essentially is the girls just adding the letter "B" before every word they say!

It was hilarious, and we're still shocked Poehler and Fey didn't completely break over such an absurd premise. The sketch, officially called "The Bush Twins' Secret Language," was just one of many unforgettable moments the two stars were involved in throughout their illustrious runs on SNL.

Check out the original SNL sketch from way back in 2005 here:

If you loved the chemistry between the two ladies during the fourth hour of TODAY, don't worry; more SNL guest co-hosts will join Hager for the rest of the week!

SNL fans are counting down the days until February 14

We know how diehard SNL fans will be spending Valentine's Day! The long-running show is celebrating 50 years of comedy, and in honor of that unbelievable milestone, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, a live three-hour concert event is coming to fans everywhere exclusively on Peacock. After all, music has been just as embedded in SNL lore as the non-stop jokes and timeless sketches.

Hosted by legendary SNL alum Jimmy Fallon, the one-night-only special will feature an incredible lineup of musicians paying tribute to one of the most influential television shows ever:

Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Bad Bunny

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Chris Martin

David Byrne

Dave Grohl

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Jelly Roll

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

​Post Malone

DEVO

Mumford & Sons

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The B-52s

The Roots

Some iconic cast members are already getting into the festive spirit. Rachel Dratch — yes, "Debbie Downer" herself — who starred on SNL from 1999 to 2006, shared some amazing throwback photos of the cast that are getting us more and more excited for the festivities by the minute! (They all look so young!)

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and you can stream it live on Peacock at 8pm ET/5pm PT on February 14.