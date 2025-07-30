Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gives His “Honest” Take on the Destination X Winner

The finale of Destination X took the final three players to London for their last chance at the cash prize.

Host Jeffrey Dean Morgan was rooting for the Destination X winner from the very beginning.

How to Watch Watch Destination X on NBC and Peacock.

Rick Szabo and Peter Weber (The Traitors, The Bachelor) were the last pieces of the chessboard in play in the finale event after Biggy Bailey faced elimination. Both went head-to-head as they unraveled clues and traversed across London landmarks in matching black cabs to figure out the last location in the game.

Who won Destination X on NBC?

While Rick may be new to reality TV competition shows compared to Pilot Pete, the father of three — who is an international bird watcher — won the final round by correctly guessing Big Ben as the landmark answer to the final clue, which was a $100 bill, a photo of a Queen Elizabeth, and a photo of an hourglass.

Szabo linked up with Jeffrey in the clock tower and got his first look at the quarter of a million-dollar cash prize. NBC Insider spoke with Jeffrey ahead of the premiere and captured his reaction to Rick's incredible win.

RELATED: Destination X's Mack Reveals One Player Called Her After the Show to Apologize: Wasn't "Using Me"

Rick Szabo on Destination X Season 1. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Rick Szabo's emotional Destination X win

“He played the game…the first half of it he played alone, and I really had my doubts that he would survive, and he always managed to figure it out, he’d win a challenge when he needed to,” Jeffrey explained. “He’d pull one out of the hat.”

For Jeffrey, he loved watching Kimberly Conner and Rick since he found them relatable, he told NBC Insider.

“Kimberly was just like what the f-ck have I done?” Jeffrey recalled. “I was like, that’s me. That I get.”

He may have been “a little biased” to who he refers to as “old guys” of the cast, Jeffrey joked. Though his soft spot for the competitors didn’t give them an edge in the games at all.

“[Rick’s] a dad and had gone through hell with Covid and lost everything and so it was I think a solid victory for that man,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 3. Photo: Matthieu Joffres/NBC

RELATED: Destination X’s Shayne Talks Ally’s Romance with Mack and His Real Feelings About Rick

Rick shared in the finale his family had to sell their home after struggling with hardships during the pandemic. He called the win “absolutely life changing” on the show.

“I’ll be very honest with you, he was my pick coming down the train stairs and I knew nothing about his bird watching ability and all that stuff,” Jeffrey said laughing. “Just a very smart guy, and then I got very worried halfway through or actually Josh called him out on day one and I’m like, ‘Oh, Jesus, he might not make it through episode two.’”

One moment Jeffrey shared broke his heart was Biggy realizing Rick had alliances elsewhere and even put his gameplay over their friendship.

“That kind of broke me a little bit,” Jeffrey said. “Rick turned out to be one hell of a game player and I think his motivation was pure and he really needed this for his family, and I loved him.”