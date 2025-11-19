Jeff Goldblum's Delightful Expert-Level Hidden Talent Will Shock You (DETAILS)

Wicked Cast Plays "Who's Most Likely to Steal from Set?" | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

During a memorable November 19 TODAY appearance alongside his Wicked: For Good co-star Jonathan Bailey, the talented actor showcased his impressive piano skills in an incredible impromptu moment. With TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie wanting to end the interview segment on a literal high note, she called out the "accomplished jazz pianist" sitting next to her ("Extraordinaire," added Bailey) to play viewers a little tune.

"Will you play us out to [commercial] break?" Guthrie asked Goldblum after a moment of discussing Guthrie's piano lessons as a child.

With that, Goldblum walked over to a keyboard just off the set and tore the house down.

Watch Jeff Goldblum expertly play the piano here.

(Bailey, who plays the clarinet, unfortunately left his instrument at home.)

Goldblum's off-the-cuff song he created was brilliant. Check out the lyrics:

Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo appear during Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

"We'll buy a ticket to go see Wicked on Friday / But first we'll visit you, Savannah, today / The city's clamor will never spoil the dreams of two boys and a girl / We'll turn Manhattan into an isle of joy."

Yes, thanks to a clever pronunciation, Goldblum really did manage to rhyme "girl" and "joy." The man's talent knows no bounds.

Of course, anybody who tuned in to Wicked: One Wonderful Night on NBC already knew how much of a piano wizard Goldblum is! (Fortunately, Wicked: One Wonderful Night is now available to stream on Peacock.)

Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey speak about their bond

Earlier in their TODAY appearance, Guthrie pointed out that, almost unbelievably, Goldblum and Bailey share only one scene in Wicked: For Good as The Wizard and Prince Fiyero, respectively. Still, despite sharing nearly nonexistent screen time, the two actors have a bond that cannot be broken.

"They say never meet your heroes — but do if it's Jeff Goldblum," Bailey said.

The whirlwind press tour they've been on together in support of the U.S. theatrical release of Wicked: For Good on November 21 has brought them closer than ever.

Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum on Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises On Wicked. Photo: Giles Keyte/NBC

"We have each other's WhatsApp," Goldblum bragged. "We're gonna be in constant contact."

"We've got each other's DMs," Bailey added with a smile. "We send pigeons to each other, don't we?"

"We… do? What do we do?" Goldblum asked, confused.

"Messaging pigeons," Bailey quipped.