Remembering Jeff Goldblum's TV & Film Roles, From The Fly to Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good hits theaters everywhere on Friday, November 21 — and once again, the legendary Jeff Goldblum finds himself in yet another memorable starring role in a blockbuster movie.

He made his acting debut at just 22 and is still going strong, filming both Wicked films in his 70s — proving that, for Goldblum, age is just a number. Here's everything fans should know about the 73-year-old's extensive career in film, TV, and music.

What movies has Jeff Goldblum appeared in?

The better question may be... what movies hasn't Goldblum appeared in? The star made his acting debut in the 1974 action film Death Wish and never looked back, appearing in cult classic movies like Annie Hall and Invasion of the Body Snatchers in the late 1970s.

Many fans point to his role in The Fly (1986) as the turning point for the star, as his performance in the film opened up new opportunities. Less than 10 years later, Goldblum found himself in the iconic role as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, a character he's reprised several times throughout his career.

As it turns out, the character of Ian Malcolm is just as relevant today as he was in 1993 — a fact that is not lost on Goldblum.

Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum on the set of The Fly (1984). Photo: Getty Images

"As it happens, there are things that my character talks about, has always talked about," Goldblum told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. "The fragility of our species and the global cooperation that's needed, and the foundation in science that's needed, and the ethical use of science that's needed to unite us in trust and connectiveness as a family. And to reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet. All of those things are now more relevant than ever."

Goldblum had a prominent starring role in 1996's blockbuster Independence Day and its sequels.

Richard Attenborough, Martin Ferrero, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern look up in a scene from the film 'Jurassic Park', 1993. Photo: Universal/Getty Images

The star is also frequently involved in Wes Anderson's projects like The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Asteroid City, among others. Of course, for the younger generation, Goldblum will most likely be remembered for bringing The Wizard Oz to life in the Wicked films.

What TV shows has Jeff Goldblum appeared in?

Jeff Goldblum and Ben Vereen in a promotional photo for the tv series 'Tenspeed and Brown Shoe'. Photo: Getty Images

Although Goldblum is primarily known for his unforgettable roles in the movie industry, he has also made his mark as a guest star on TV shows like Friends and Will & Grace, the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2005.

His first starring role in a series was alongside Ben Vereen in Tenspeed and Brown Shoe. He's also starred in Raines, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Glee, Portlandia, Search Party, and Kaos.

Does Jeff Goldblum have a band?

Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo appear during Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Yes! Goldblum is an accomplished jazz pianist. Any fan who tuned in to Wicked: One Wonderful Night experienced his skills firsthand. His band, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, has released three studio albums over the years.

In 2025, Goldblum and his band released their third studio album, Still Blooming, and the star brought some of his Wicked: For Good co-stars along for the ride. Both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo contributed guest vocals on the record.

Jeff Goldblum as Oz in the Wicked films

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Goldblum plays the titular Oz in both Wicked and Wicked: For Good, expertly portraying the charismatic, playful wizard who actually turns out to be a bigoted, grifting despot. The actor told Indiewire that he studied various portrayals of Oz in order to prepare for the role.

“I’m like a jazz musician who doesn’t want to do like my students used to do, go ‘I don’t want to see anybody else do it, I want to make it my own,'” Goldblum said. “That’s only gonna get in my way. I don’t believe in that. I saw it, I can make it my own. The real help was Chu and the conception of how what he was doing was different from the play, it helped create something, we hope, is a little distinct.”